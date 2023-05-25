Historian Greg Jackson brings History That Doesn't Suck to the Tobin Center

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Jackson is on a mission to teach U.S. history in a fun, humorous and apolitical way.

Even for those of us who remember high school, history class was quite often a snooze fest. However, learning about important milestones from our nation's past doesn't have to be, according to Professor Greg Jackson.Host of the popular podcast, Jackson is on a mission to teach U.S. history in a fun, humorous and apolitical way.Although it's unclear what eras of history Jackson will discuss during his two San Antonio shows, his more than 100 podcast episodes cover anything from the Boston Tea Party and the Lewis and Clark expedition to the Civil War and World War I.