Houston-based Vivaldi Music Academy opening San Antonio location

The school will offer private music lessons in multiple instruments plus voice.

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 10:40 am

click to enlarge Vivaldi Music Academy's first San Antonio location is slated to open next week. - Courtesy Photo / Vivaldi Music Academy
Courtesy Photo / Vivaldi Music Academy
Vivaldi Music Academy's first San Antonio location is slated to open next week.
Vivaldi Music Academy is bringing its extensive music education curriculum to the Alamo City with the opening of its first Texas location outside its Houston home base, company officials said Thursday.

The school is scheduled to open Monday, Nov. 6, and is already taking on students for private lessons in instruments including piano, violin, guitar, drums and flute, according to the company. The campus also offers voice instruction in either group or one-on-one settings.

Vivaldi, which operates seven days a week, takes on students as young as 4 years old, and the school also offers mom-and-me sessions for infants and toddlers. It also provides custom private lessons, weekly theory classes and a variety of master classes, according to details shared by the company.

Currently, Vivaldi operates five locations in the Houston metro area and one in Little Rock, Arkansas. Its Alamo City campus is at 1206 Nacogdoches Road, near the intersection of East Basse Road and Broadway.

