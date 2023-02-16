Huzzah! Central Texas renaissance fest Sherwood Forest Faire opens Mar. 4

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Sherwood Forest Faire
The Sherwood Forest Faire is based on the story of Robin Hood, Maid Marian and his Merry Band.
Sherwood Forest Faire is back for its 14th year, opening on weekends starting Mar. 4.
The annual medieval festival will take place in a 25-acre permanent village in the Lost Pines region of Bastrop County, between McDade and Paige, 35 miles east of Austin. The fest's theme is based on the story of Robin Hood.
Sherwood is known for hosting many activities and shows. Many old favorites will be returning, including Sky Kings Falconry, the Washing Well Wenches, Judas & Magnolia Escape Artists and the New Riders of the Golden Age full contact jousting. There are also over 10 musical acts and 170 artisans.
More information can be found on Sherwood's website
.
$26, 10 a.m.-dusk Saturday-Sunday March 4 -April 23, 1883 Old Hwy 20, Paige, TX, (512) 222-6680, sherwoodforestfaire.com.
