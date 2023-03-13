Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

Disney Animation Immersive Experience invites visitors to step into the enchanting worlds of their favorite adventures from the groundbreaking studio.

By on Mon, Mar 13, 2023 at 2:19 pm

click to enlarge The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films. - Lighthouse Immersive
Lighthouse Immersive
The exhibition showcases nearly 80 years of Disney's animated films.
Following the staggering success of the Immersive van Gogh and Immersive Nutcracker exhibits in San Antonio last year, experimental art company Lighthouse Immersive has brought yet another 360-degree installation to the Alamo City.

On view now, Disney Animation Immersive Experience invites visitors to step into the enchanting worlds of their favorite adventures from the groundbreaking studio.

With nearly 80 years of animated films represented — from Pinocchio to Encanto — there's enough magic to go around for Disney devotees of every age.

Disney Immersive's evocative visuals and invigorating soundtrack are designed to make audiences feel as if they're soaring amongst the stars with Peter Pan, deep sea diving with Ariel and conjuring snowstorms with Elsa.

Light-up bracelets, bubble machines and behind-the-scenes looks into the animation process are included alongside the main exhibit.

San Antonio is one of only nine U.S. cities participating in the touring show's 2023 rollout.

$35.99-$99.99, times and days vary, Feb. 28-May 29, Lighthouse Artspace, 221 Burleson St., (844) 307-4644, lighthouseimmersive.com/disney/san-antonio.

