Immersive art exhibition in downtown San Antonio celebrates Disney's animated movies

Following the staggering success of theandexhibits in San Antonio last year, experimental art company Lighthouse Immersive has brought yet another 360-degree installation to the Alamo City.On view now,invites visitors to step into the enchanting worlds of their favorite adventures from the groundbreaking studio.With nearly 80 years of animated films represented — fromto— there's enough magic to go around for Disney devotees of every age.'s evocative visuals and invigorating soundtrack are designed to make audiences feel as if they're soaring amongst the stars with Peter Pan, deep sea diving with Ariel and conjuring snowstorms with Elsa.Light-up bracelets, bubble machines and behind-the-scenes looks into the animation process are included alongside the main exhibit.San Antonio is one of only nine U.S. cities participating in the touring show's 2023 rollout.