In op-ed, San Antonio U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro calls out publishing industry for failing Latinos

On Wednesday, Castro also announced that he'd secured $102,250 in federal funding for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Latino Bookstore Education and Outreach Literacy Program.

By on Tue, Feb 21, 2023 at 2:26 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio in 2022. - Michael Karlis
Michael Karlis
U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro speaks during an appearance in San Antonio in 2022.
In a new Publishers Weekly opinion piece, U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-San Antonio, called out the U.S. publishing industry for underserving the nation's Latino population.

In the editorial, the congressman explained that Latinos make up 18% of the American workforce and roughly 20% of the overall population, signifying they should be well represented across U.S. industries.

However, Castro in 2020 commissioned the nonpartisan Government Accountability Office (GAO) to research Latino employment in media and found that publishing is only 8% Latino. Since then, the numbers have decreased, with Penguin Random House reporting in 2022 that just 5% of its authors, illustrators and translators identified as Hispanic or Latino, according to the congressman.

Castro further argued that the publishing industry lacks a basic understanding about Latinos. He related the story of a meeting between Congressional Hispanic Caucus members and publishers in 2020. During that gathering, he asked an executive to name three Latinos or Latinas who made significant contributions to U.S. history. The man couldn't name one, wrote Castro, who added that he's convinced most other Americans wouldn't be able to either.

“The publishing industry has failed to tell Latino stories — and as a result, it’s failed to tell the full story of our country,"  Castro said. "Thankfully, publishing is in a unique position to bring about change. The industry sits at the nexus of entertainment and education and has freedom to elevate a broad range of source material. A publisher might bet on hundreds of titles a year, but it only needs a few bestsellers to turn a profit. The business model of publishing allows for enormous risk-taking that can include Latino authors — if publishers are willing to give them a chance."

Separately, Castro on Wednesday announced that he'd secured $102,250 in federal funding for the San Antonio-based Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center’s Latino Bookstore Education and Outreach Literacy Program. The initiative offers bilingual literacy education and supports the educational advancement of children.

The funding is part of $15.6 million that the congressman secured for community projects across San Antonio as part of the Fiscal Year 2023 appropriations process, according to his office.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Alamodome pulling in record-setting crowds in run-up to 30th anniversary

By Dalia Gulca

The Spurs 50th anniversary game and WWE Royal Rumble set attendance records at the Alamodome.

San Antonio's Alamodome to host first ever XFL Championship game in May

By Michael Karlis

The hometown Brahmas lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 on Sunday during the XFL's opening weekend.

After three-year hiatus, San Antonio Food Bank is reviving fashion-focused Runway fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio emcee Chuck Cureau hosts the 2020 Runway event.

San Antonio stand-up comic and Comedia A Go-Go co-founder Larry Garza has died at age 41

By Kiko Martinez

Larry Garza performs at San Antonio comedy club the Blind Tiger in 2019.

Also in Arts

San Antonio's Alamodome to host first ever XFL Championship game in May

By Michael Karlis

The hometown Brahmas lost to the St. Louis BattleHawks 18-15 on Sunday during the XFL's opening weekend.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson jetting into San Antonio for XFL game at the Alamodome

By Michael Karlis

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his ex-wife and business partner Danny Garcia, and RedBird Capital purchased the fledgling XFL for $15 million in August of 2020.

The San Antonio Zoo welcomes the spring season with Blooms, Bees and Butterflies

By Christianna Davies

The San Antonio Zoo blooms for spring with its butterfly house and sculptures by Alex Heveri.

After three-year hiatus, San Antonio Food Bank is reviving fashion-focused Runway fundraiser

By Nina Rangel

San Antonio emcee Chuck Cureau hosts the 2020 Runway event.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us