In poll, NBA players say San Antonio's Gregg Popovich is the coach they'd most like to play for

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich will be inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year as a member of the class of 2023.
The San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich is the coach that most NBA players would like to play for, according to a recent poll.
A more than 25% of NBA players polled said that Popovich, a five-time NBA Champion, is the person they'd like to work under as head coach, according to an NBA player poll conducted by online sports site The Athletic
Popovich was by far the most admired coach in the league, earning nearly double the votes of Golden State Warriors Coach Steve Kerr, who took the No. 2 spot with 13.7% of the vote. Kerr is a product of Popovich, playing under the soon-to-be hall of famer
during the end of his career, winning two championships with the Spurs in 1999 and 2003.
“I’ve watched him ... win a lot of championships,” one player told the Athletic. “I’ve heard a lot of good things about him. From afar, he has a personality. I want to see what it would be like to play for a coach like that.”
Unfortunately, most NBA players may never have the opportunity to play for Popovich if he retires this summer, as some speculate.
Although Pop hasn’t said whether he plans step away, his decision might be influenced by the NBA Lottery and Draft, in which the Spurs have a 14% chance of landing the No. 1 pick.
A No. 1 draft pick could land the team French phenom Victor Wembanyama, who LeBron James called a “generational talent
," an addition that could convince Popovich to extend his tenure.
Either way, the survey suggests Popovich remains a beloved and respected figure in pro basketball.
