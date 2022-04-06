Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

In Saturday's game, San Antonio Spurs seek third win against the Warriors this season

The matchup will likely be Becky Hammon's last game as an assistant coach in San Antonio.

By on Wed, Apr 6, 2022 at 2:12 pm

click to enlarge The Spurs will play the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday. - TWITTER / SPURS
Twitter / spurs
The Spurs will play the Warriors for the third time this season on Saturday.
Back in December, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr reflected on the difficult stretches in an NBA season.

"If you can't maintain your culture during the down times, then you don't really have a culture," Kerr told reporters after a close loss to the Spurs in San Francisco. "It's just dependent on winning. The culture has to survive losing stretches."

Led by the winningest coach in league history, Spurs culture endures in San Antonio despite a losing record for the team's third consecutive campaign. In a season punctuated by Popovich's milestone, the ascendance of Dejounte Murray to All-Star status, and the emergence of Keldon Johnson as a threat beyond the arc, the Spurs continue to pound the rock, with the promise of potentially three first-round draft picks on the way.

Pop and his charges seek their third win against the Warriors this season on Saturday night at the AT&T Center. It will also likely be Becky Hammon's last game as an assistant coach in San Antonio.

$44-$1,999, Time TBD, Saturday, April 9, AT&T Center, One AT&T Center, (210) 444-5000, attcenter.com, CW35.

