'It's Hard Being a Woman During the Apocalypse' opens at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery Friday

click to enlarge Loot Achris Loot Achris, Sweetest Girl, felt (hand-stitched), 8 x 10”, 2022.

Given current events, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery's August exhibition "It's Hard Being a Woman During the Apocalypse" feels especially topical.The show features new work from Sarah Fox, Loot Achris and Ashley Mireles, which reflects one of Clamp Light's core missions: supporting South Texas artists. And it's a commitment which seems crucial during the apocalypse.The exhibition will open with a public reception and remain on view through September 3.The vibrant multimedia works "touch on rage, trauma, discomfort and the power behind shared experiences bringing women together."They also pose compelling questions about the nature of womanhood during uncertain times. How might a woman become monstrous? How might women come together to feel more whole?Despite the exhibition's doom-and-gloom title, its function and the works on display are intended to offer hope and solidarity for visitors.