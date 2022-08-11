'It's Hard Being a Woman During the Apocalypse' opens at Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery Friday

The show features new work from Sarah Fox, Loot Achris and Ashley Mireles.

By on Thu, Aug 11, 2022 at 4:00 am

click to enlarge Loot Achris, Sweetest Girl, felt (hand-stitched), 8 x 10”, 2022. - Loot Achris
Loot Achris
Loot Achris, Sweetest Girl, felt (hand-stitched), 8 x 10”, 2022.
Given current events, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery's August exhibition "It's Hard Being a Woman During the Apocalypse" feels especially topical.

The show features new work from Sarah Fox, Loot Achris and Ashley Mireles, which reflects one of Clamp Light's core missions: supporting South Texas artists. And it's a commitment which seems crucial during the apocalypse.

The exhibition will open with a public reception and remain on view through September 3.

The vibrant multimedia works "touch on rage, trauma, discomfort and the power behind shared experiences bringing women together."

They also pose compelling questions about the nature of womanhood during uncertain times. How might a woman become monstrous? How might women come together to feel more whole?

Despite the exhibition's doom-and-gloom title, its function and the works on display are intended to offer hope and solidarity for visitors.

Free, 6-9 p.m. Friday, Aug. 12, on view Aug. 12-Sept. 3, Clamp Light Artist Studios & Gallery, 1704 Blanco Road, Suite 104, clamplightstudios.com.

Arts Slideshows

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show &amp; Comic Con

All the cosplay, cars and fun we saw at San Antonio's Superhero Car Show & Comic Con
The only winter weather you’ll see is in the snow globes at the Alamo gift shop. Photo via Instagram / ryanmohr1

22 rejected San Antonio tourism slogans
Barbadilla, Buffalo Gap 3002 FM 89, Buffalo Gap, roadsideamerica.com Perini Ranch Steakhouse in Buffalo Gap, Texas, has a 30-foot armadillo for a mascot, appropriately named Barabadilla. Photo via Instagram / periniranch

24 must-see roadside attractions within driving distance of San Antonio
All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

All the creative people we saw at San Antonio's Paper Trail art fair on Sunday

