Japan-America Society of San Antonio's Aki Matsuri celebrates autumn at Raymond Russell Park

The Japan-America Society of San Antonio's Aki Matsuri, or fall festival, is returning for the first time since before the pandemic to celebrate the arrival of the harvest season.Previously held at at locations including the San Antonio Botanical Garden and the Witte, this year's iteration will take place at Raymond Russell Park.The event promises food vendors and a variety of performances celebrating Japanese culture.A cosplay contest with prizes will give those with a creative streak a chance to show off costumes based on their favorite Japanese TV or video game characters. Competitors must register in advance on JASSA's website.