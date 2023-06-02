VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Jersey Shore's DJ Pauly D bringing his fist-pumping ways back to San Antonio's 1902 Nightclub

GTL-obsessed San Antonians can catch the reality show star and DJ on Thursday, August 17.

By on Fri, Jun 2, 2023 at 11:23 am

click to enlarge DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston. - Instagram / djpaulyd
Instagram / djpaulyd
DJ Pauly D plays a show in Houston.
Reality TV phenomenon DJ Pauly D will return to the Alamo City this summer, bringing his fist-pumping beats to downtown’s 1902 Nightclub.

The Thursday, August 17, show will mark the Jersey Shore cast member's second visit to 1902. He previously played the St. Paul Square nightspot in August 2022.

DJ Pauly D, whose real name is Paul Michael DelVecchio Jr., was introduced as a cast member of the MTV's Jersey Shore in 2009, although he's been spinning tracks since 1996. These days, Pauly D occupies a DJ residency at Las Vegas’ Marquee Nightclub and Dayclub and travels the globe to perform shows at other venues.

That's bigger distinction than many of his fellow cast members have racked up since the show, we’d wager.

The venue hasn't announced an opening act, but Pauly D will take the stage around 9 p.m. for the 18-and-up show. Early bird tickets are on sale now and run $35. The price will jump to $40 closer to the show date.

Nightspot 1902 opened two years ago inside the space that once housed Sunset Station's main entertainment venue. Since its debut, the two-story club has hosted big-name DJs including Steve Aoki, Loud Luxury and Purple Disco Machine.

$35-$40, 9 p.m., Thursday, Aug. 17, 1902 Nightclub, 1174 E. Commerce St., (210) 890-1265, 1902satx.com.

