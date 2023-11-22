Jersey worn by San Antonio's Wembanyama fetches nearly $1 million at auction

The rookie wore the jersey during his NBA regular-season debut against the Dallas Mavericks.

By on Wed, Nov 22, 2023 at 2:12 pm

No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks so far this season.
Reginald Thomas II / San Antonio Spurs
No. 1 draft pick Wembanyama is averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, and 2.6 blocks so far this season.
Despite the Spurs' lackluster performance after landing Victor Wembanyama, there's no shortage of interest in the No. 1 draft pick's memorabilia.

Case in point: one of Wemby's game-worn jerseys fetched $762,000 Tuesday in an online auction.

The sale price for the jersey, which the generational talent wore during his regular-season NBA debut against the Mavericks, far exceeded the $80,000 to $100,000 originally expected, according to Sotheby's, which organized the auction.

The transaction was part of the auction house's first-ever game-worn jersey sale, organized through a new multi-year partnership with the NBA.

Wemby had 15 points, five rebounds and two steals in his Oct. 25 regular-season debut. Despite his best efforts, the Silver and Black lost to the Mavs, 126-119. So far, he's averaging 18.6 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.6 blocks per game, putting him in a solid position to win Rookie of the Year.

Wembanyama and the Spurs will have a shot at breaking their nine-game losing streak in a Wednesday matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers at Frost Bank Center.

November 15, 2023

