Joan Jett rips SeaWorld breeding program on behalf of PETA at parks' annual shareholder meeting

Jett is expected to ask SeaWorld, which has operated a San Antonio park since 1988, to end its breeding of dolphins and beluga whales.

By on Mon, Jun 13, 2022 at 12:19 pm

Rocker, feminist icon and animal-rights advocate Joan Jett isn't happy about SeaWorld's breeding program. - FACEBOOK / JOAN JETT
Rocker, feminist icon and animal-rights advocate Joan Jett isn't happy about SeaWorld's breeding program.
Rock legend Joan Jett plans to question SeaWorld's ongoing practice of breeding marine mammals in its parks during the company's Monday annual shareholder meeting. At the virtual event, Jett will disparage the park's continued breeding of dolphins and beluga whales on behalf of the animal rights group PETA. 

PETA shared Jett's question to the theme park chain's executive group ahead of the gathering. Her inquiry paints a negative image of the program before calling on SeaWorld — which has operated a San Antonio park since 1988 — to end the practice.

"SeaWorld has caused public outrage by continuing to forcibly breed bottlenose dolphins and beluga whales in order to create generations of animals who then suffer in cramped tanks, deprived of any semblance of a natural life. In the park’s breeding program, unwilling female dolphins are taken from the water and sometimes even drugged so they can’t fight back while SeaWorld staff thrust tubes filled with semen into their uteruses," Jett is expected to say. "We can all agree that sexually abusing dolphins and whales who must carry out their forced pregnancies is disrespectful to these forms of intelligent life, heedless of these wonderful animals’ rights, and just plain wrong. My question is this: When will SeaWorld end its sordid breeding program?"

SeaWorld ended its breeding of orcas  in 2016 amid public outcry over its whale shows. An op-ed from the then-CEO Joel Manby of the parks noted that attitudes toward killer whales had changed in the U.S., in part because of the educational work carried out by parks like SeaWorld. As the remaining orcas were born in captivity and faced little chance of survival in the wild, the park opted to keep its remaining whales rather than release them. 

In that same op-ed, Manby offered a response to wider criticism of breeding programs. He said such programs would be necessary to address population decline as the climate changes.

"In this impending crisis, the real enemies of wildlife are poaching, pollution, unsustainable human development and man-made disasters such as oil spills — not zoos and aquariums," he wrote. "Governments cannot address this crisis alone. We need concerned individuals to take action, as well as nongovernmental organizations. And, yes, the private sector also has to join in addressing this problem."

This story first appeared in the Orlando Weekly, an affiliated publication.

Arts Stories & Interviews
Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes.

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit

Everything we saw at the sneak preview of San Antonio's Immersive Van Gogh exhibit
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas' favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There's plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all!

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera's vibrant mural The Last Parade.

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

By Michael Karlis

A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.

Summer film series at Legacy Park showcases Disney comedy The Parent Trap on Tuesday

By Dana Nichols

The screening is the second of six Camp Legacy movie nights at Legacy Park.

Tony Parker partners with San Antonio Museum of Art for film franchise sculpture exhibit

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition will be on view from June 10-Sept. 4.

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum kicks off its Summer Film Series with The Searchers on June 19

By Caroline Wolff

John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.

San Antonio Parks and Rec opening four additional public pools next week

By Michael Karlis

A total of twelve city pools will be open starting June 13. Admission is free of charge.

Summer film series at Legacy Park showcases Disney comedy The Parent Trap on Tuesday

By Dana Nichols

The screening is the second of six Camp Legacy movie nights at Legacy Park.

Tony Parker partners with San Antonio Museum of Art for film franchise sculpture exhibit

By Caroline Wolff

The exhibition will be on view from June 10-Sept. 4.

San Antonio's Briscoe Museum kicks off its Summer Film Series with The Searchers on June 19

By Caroline Wolff

John Wayne stars as Civil War veteran Ethan Edwards in The Searchers.
