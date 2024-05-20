Jukebox musical Rock of Ages strutting into San Antonio's Tobin Center

click to enlarge Jeremy Daniel An earlier cast of Rock of Ages struts its stuff onstage.

The Tony-nominated jukebox musicalis moshing into San Antonio’s Tobin Center later this week for a four-day run.Built around the biggest classic rock songs of the ’80s — including hits by Journey, Poison, Bon Jovi, Styx, Pat Benatar, Twisted Sister and other iconic artists —is proof that Broadway and headbanging can, in fact, mix.At the heart of the production’s massive musical catalog is a turbulent and tender-hearted story following Drew and Sherrie, two aspiring performers working together at the Bourbon Room, a bar on the Sunset Strip in Los Angeles. As the coworkers begin to develop feelings for each other, their attachment to the Bourbon Room grows, running much deeper than the desire for a paycheck.However, when a group of urban developers convinces the mayor to rebrand the Sunset Strip and clean up the city’s image, plans are set in motion to demolish the Bourbon Room. Determined to rescue the bar from destruction, Drew hatches a plan to book rock legend Stacie Jaxx for a one-night-only show. Stacie agrees, and Drew’s hopes finally seem within reach until he discovers Sherrie and Stacie’s steamy love affair.Falling prey to a love triangle and the ever-ticking clock, Drew and Sherrie’s relationship, the bar that brought them together and their dreams of stardom all hang in the balance.sings the anthem of ordinary people, the losses they endure and the triumphs they can achieve if they “Don’t Stop Believin’.” Alex Rodriguez directs and choreographs the San Antonio Broadway Theatre production.