Juneteenth Family Festival brings family-friendly fun to Selma's Real Life Amphitheater on June 18

The event includes a 5k walk/run, a carnival and other festivities, capped off with an evening concert.

By on Wed, Jun 15, 2022 at 2:54 pm

click to enlarge The festival will end with a concert with performances by musicians including Tim Bowman Jr. - COURTESY OF PERPETUAL INNOVATIONS ENTERTAINMENT
Courtesy of Perpetual Innovations Entertainment
The festival will end with a concert with performances by musicians including Tim Bowman Jr.
The 2022 Juneteenth Family Festival packs a one-day family event with activities including a carnival, concert, symposiums and a 5K walk/run.

Celebrated June 19, the Juneteenth federal holiday commemorates the end of slavery in the United States. Although U.S. President Abraham Lincoln issued the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, which freed more than three million enslaved people in Confederate states, those in Texas didn't find out until more than two years later, after Union soldiers rode into Galveston on June 19, 1865.

The festival begins at 8 a.m. with the walk/run followed by a 10:30 a.m. opening ceremony. A carnival begins at noon with an entry fee of $8. A $33 all-day carnival pass includes unlimited games and rides. A pair of free symposiums will take place in the afternoon — one for married couples at 3:30 p.m. and one for singles at 5:30 p.m.

A 7:30 p.m. concert serves as the evening's finale. Performers will include Fred Hammond, Erica Campbell, Mali Music, Tim Bowman Jr. and Faith City Music. Concert tickets run $63-$103.

$8-$103, 8 a.m.-10 p.m. Saturday, June 18, Real Life Amphitheater, 16765 Lookout Road, Selma, (210) 714-4810, reallifeamp.com.

Watch a movie outdoors Various Locations, slabcinema.com Slab Cinema, San Antonio's favorite purveyor of outdoor film screenings, has something for everyone to enjoy. With film series offered at various locations throughout the city featuring everything from classic James Bond films to the latest blockbusters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, you're sure to find a movie to suit your (and your friends' and family's) tastes. Photo via Instagram / slabcinema

25 bucket list activities to do in San Antonio before summer ends
Schlitterbahn Waterpark New Braunfels 400 N. Liberty Ave., New Braunfels, (830) 625-2351, schlitterbahn.com Perhaps Central Texas' favorite summer destination, this Schlitterbahn outpost pretty much gives you four water parks in one. This park is located on the Comal River, using the space for tube chutes, rides, tube slides and pools using the spring-fed river water. That means the water is always a cool 72 degrees! There's plenty of ways to cool down and have fun, so make it a point to explore it all! Photo via Instagram / bahnnewbraunfels

22 water parks in driving distance of San Antonio that are perfect for summer fun
The St. Anthony, A Luxury Collection Hotel 300 E. Travis St., (210) 227-4392, marriott.com Check into this posh downtown hotel and treat yourself to a visit to the rooftop infinity pool. In addition to gorgeous views of downtown, you have a front-row seat to Rudy Herrera's vibrant mural The Last Parade. Photo via Instagram / thestanthonyhotel

20 gorgeous San Antonio hotel pools you totally shouldn't sneak into

