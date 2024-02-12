Enjoy exclusive drink specials from dozens of San Antonio Icehouses | 2/23 - 3/3

Kayaking and paddleboarding return to San Antonio River Walk next month

Mission Adventure Tours will begin renting kayaks and paddleboards during the weekends.

By on Mon, Feb 12, 2024 at 3:42 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge March will mark the 10th year that Mission Adventure Tours has offered unique self guided tours of the River Walk. - Photo via Instagram / missionadventuretours
Photo via Instagram / missionadventuretours
March will mark the 10th year that Mission Adventure Tours has offered unique self guided tours of the River Walk.
Starting next month, outdoorsy types will once again be able to rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards to travel along the San Antonio River.

Mission Adventure Tours is bringing back its seasonal kayak and paddleboard rental services March 2, allowing tourists and residents alike to independently explore the downtown waterway on the weekends, the company said in a Facebook post.

This will be the 10th year Mission Adventure Tours has offered the service, according to its website.

Prices start at $35 for a one-hour, single-person kayak rental and go up to $140 for a two-hour, two-person, independently led kayak tour of the river's Museum Reach area. Stand-up paddle board rentals run $35 for a one-hour rental and $70 for two hours.

Reservations are available online or at Mission Adventure Tours' Pearl-area location, 220 Newell Ave. Tours are only available Saturdays and Sundays during the warmer months.

Mission Adventure Tours also plans to offer self-guided kayaking trips along the downtown stretch of the River Walk. However, the company hasn't yet announced dates for those excursions.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Studio Visits: The idiosyncratic work of Meg Langhorne explores gods, parables and more

By Anjali Gupta

Judith Beheading Holofernes (After Caravaggio)

Beetlejuice will be summoned to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Feb. 13-18

By Caroline Wolff

In Beetlejuice, reclusive teen Lydia Deetz teams up with the titular "ghost with the most."

San Antonio Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers

By Sanford Nowlin

Doug McDermott has been with San Antonio since 2021.

Ventriloquist Nacho Estrada, best known for shows at San Antonio schools, has died

By Kiko Martinez

Nacho Estrada and Maclovio pose for a promo shot.

Also in Arts

Studio Visits: The idiosyncratic work of Meg Langhorne explores gods, parables and more

By Anjali Gupta

Judith Beheading Holofernes (After Caravaggio)

San Antonio Spurs trade Doug McDermott to the Indiana Pacers

By Sanford Nowlin

Doug McDermott has been with San Antonio since 2021.

UFL's San Antonio Brahmas release regular season schedule

By Michael Karlis

Single-game tickets for the general public go on sale Feb. 22 and can be purchased on the UFL's website.

San Antonio's Victor Wembanyama picked for NBA's 2024 Rising Stars showcase

By Sanford Nowlin

Spurs rookie Victor Wembanyama poses with a basketball during the team's recent media day.
More

Digital Issue

February 7, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us