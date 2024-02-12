Kayaking and paddleboarding return to San Antonio River Walk next month

click to enlarge
Photo via Instagram / missionadventuretours
March will mark the 10th year that Mission Adventure Tours has offered unique self guided tours of the River Walk.
Starting next month, outdoorsy types will once again be able to rent kayaks or stand-up paddleboards to travel along the San Antonio River.
Mission Adventure Tours is bringing back its seasonal kayak and paddleboard rental services March 2, allowing tourists and residents alike to independently explore the downtown waterway on the weekends, the company said in a Facebook post.
This will be the 10th year Mission Adventure Tours has offered the service, according to its website.
Prices start at $35 for a one-hour, single-person kayak rental and go up to $140 for a two-hour, two-person, independently led kayak tour of the river's Museum Reach area. Stand-up paddle board rentals run $35 for a one-hour rental and $70 for two hours.
Reservations are available online
or at Mission Adventure Tours' Pearl-area location, 220 Newell Ave. Tours are only available Saturdays and Sundays during the warmer months.
Mission Adventure Tours also plans to offer self-guided kayaking trips along the downtown stretch of the River Walk. However, the company hasn't yet announced dates for those excursions.
