Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

Presale tickets are available online starting Wednesday.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 10:51 am

click to enlarge Kevin Hart's summer comedy tour will be his first since 2018. - COURTESY PHOTO / AT&T CENTER
Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center
Kevin Hart's summer comedy tour will be his first since 2018.
Comedy superstar Kevin Hart, hitting the road on his first significant tour in four years, has added a second show at AT&T Center show for Wednesday, August 10.

Prompted by high ticket demand, the second performance will join the standup and actor's previously announced Saturday, August 13 date at the Alamo City venue. Hart's Reality Check tour, which kicks off in this summer, is his first major outing since a 2018 jaunt that sold a million tickets worldwide.

Tickets for the August 10 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via the AT&T Center and Ticketmaster websites. Fans will also have access to presale tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. using the code “HARTSA2.”

$59.50-$150.50, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com.

