Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / AT&T Center Kevin Hart's summer comedy tour will be his first since 2018.

Comedy superstar Kevin Hart, hitting the road on his first significant tour in four years, has added a second show at AT&T Center show for Wednesday, August 10.Prompted by high ticket demand, the second performance will join the standup and actor's previously announced Saturday, August 13 date at the Alamo City venue. Hart's Reality Check tour, which kicks off in this summer, is his first major outing since a 2018 jaunt that sold a million tickets worldwide.Tickets for the August 10 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via the AT&T Center and Ticketma ster websites. Fans will also have access to presale tickets on Wednesday at 10 a.m. using the code “HARTSA2.”