Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

Prompted by high ticket demand, the second performance will join the standup and actor's previously announced Saturday, August 13 date at the Alamo City venue. Hart's Reality Check tour, which kicks off in this summer, is his first major outing since a 2018 jaunt that sold a million tickets worldwide.
Tickets for the August 10 show go on sale this Friday at 10 a.m. via the AT&T Center and Ticketma
$59.50-$150.50, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 10, AT&T Center, 1 AT&T Center Parkway, (210) 440-5000, attcenter.com.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.