Kevin Smith heads to San Antonio for screening of Clerks III and Q&A session at the Empire Theatre

A few decades after Clerks originally premiered in theaters, Smith has returned with a second sequel.

By on Wed, Nov 9, 2022 at 9:00 am

Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.
Lionsgate
Clerks III reportedly ends the film saga. But hey, so did Return of the King, and you see where we are now.
If you're Gen X, you likely identified — maybe even over-identified — with the foul-mouthed employees of Kevin Smith's low-budget comedy Clerks when it debuted in 1994.

It was a hit at a time when many from the slacker generation first joined the workforce and snappy, snarky movie dialogue was king.

Fast forward a few decades, and Smith has returned with a second sequel. In it, he's moved on from the convenience store counter into a "real" job, and it's making and promoting movies.

Since he shows up and does his job with minimal complaining, Smith himself will be in San Antonio hosting this screening of the film and appearing afterwards for what promises to be a colorful Q&A.

The writer-director also became the star of his own feel-good story after he dropped a ton of weight a few years ago, post-heart attack.

$39.50-$150, 7 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 15, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.

