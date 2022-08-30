Kristin Chenoweth brings her For the Girls tour to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre Thursday

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
During the concert, Chenoweth will perform highlights from her album For the Girls as well as other homages to her inspirations.
Emmy- and Tony Award-winning actress and singer Kristin Chenoweth comes to San Antonio on a tour celebrating her For the Girls
album.
The 2019 release is a tribute to inspiring female entertainers throughout history, including Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand, Judy Garland, Carole King and more.
Perhaps most famous for her award-winning performance as Glinda in the musical Wicked
, Chenoweth boasts a career that has spanned stage and screen, all featuring her unparalleled vocal ability and stellar acting.
During the concert, Chenoweth will perform highlights from For the Girls
as well as other homages to her inspirations.
$59.50-$195, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 1, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.
