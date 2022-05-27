Kristin Chenoweth to perform revue-style show at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre this September

Twitter / MajesticEmpire
The revue-style show is Kristen Chenoweth's heartfelt homage to her own musical inspirations.
Tony and Emmy Award-winning musical theatre mogul Kristin Chenoweth is bringing her powerhouse vocals and radiant stage presence to the
Majestic Theatre on Sept. 1 as part of her national For The Girls tour.
Chenoweth is most known for her expansive stage-and-screen acting career, her roles spanning from Wicked
's bubbly Glinda to Disney's Descendants'
brooding Maleficent.
For The Girls is Chenoweth's heartfelt homage to her own musical inspirations including Dolly Parton, Barbra Streisand and Judy Garland. Chenoweth will be performing covers of songs by influential female artists throughout history, many of which are featured on her 2019 album of the same name, which debuted at #3 on the Current Pop Albums chart and #11 on the Billboard Top Albums chart.
Tickets are available on the Majestic Theatre's website.
$59.50 and up, 7:30 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 1, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-5700, majesticempire.com.
