LaLa Ri is the latest Drag Race alum to head to the Bonham's stage

LaLa Ri will perform two shows at the Bonham on Thursday, June 29.

By on Tue, Jun 27, 2023 at 4:24 pm

While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.
Atlanta queen LaLa Ri — known for her appearance in Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race and now competing in the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars — will sashay to the Bonham Exchange for two performances at the end of June.

While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans — and the rest of the queens — for her fierce charisma coupled with her playful personality.

In her debut season, not only did she strut an iconically worst-of outfit called the "bag look," alongside a best-of in lip sync performances of Drag Race herstory, but her buoyant energy also won her Miss Congeniality.

Safe to say, LaLa has a lot of fun — which brought her back for the latest season of All Stars. Now, she's bringing the LaLa Ri experience to San Antonio.

$20-$25, 10:30 p.m and midnight Thursday, June 29, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only to (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.

Tags:

