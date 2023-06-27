LaLa Ri is the latest Drag Race alum to head to the Bonham's stage

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.

Atlanta queen LaLa Ri — known for her appearance in Season 13 ofand now competing in the current season of— will sashay to the Bonham Exchange for two performances at the end of June.While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season ofshe was adored by fans — and the rest of the queens — for her fierce charisma coupled with her playful personality.In her debut season, not only did she strut an iconically worst-of outfit called the "bag look," alongside a best-of in lip sync performances ofherstory, but her buoyant energy also won her Miss Congeniality.Safe to say, LaLa has a lot of fun — which brought her back for the latest season of. Now, she's bringing the LaLa Ri experience to San Antonio.