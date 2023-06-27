LaLa Ri is the latest Drag Race alum to head to the Bonham's stage

click to enlarge
Courtesy Photo / Rey Lopez Entertainment
While LaLa Ri was eliminated early on in the thirteenth season of RuPaul's Drag Race, she was adored by fans.
Atlanta queen LaLa Ri — known for her appearance in Season 13 of RuPaul's Drag Race
and now competing in the current season of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars
— will sashay to the Bonham Exchange for two performances at the end of June.
In her debut season, not only did she strut an iconically worst-of outfit called the "bag look," alongside a best-of in lip sync performances of Drag Race
herstory, but her buoyant energy also won her Miss Congeniality.
Safe to say, LaLa has a lot of fun — which brought her back for the latest season of All Stars
. Now, she's bringing the LaLa Ri experience to San Antonio.
$20-$25, 10:30 p.m and midnight Thursday, June 29, Bonham Exchange, 411 Bonham, table reservations by text only to (210) 386-4537, facebook.com/reylopezentertainment.
