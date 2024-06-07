Lap of Luxury: From resort getaways to fine foods, pet pampering is big business in San Antonio

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Masarik A variety of San Antonio businesses offer ways to pamper beloved animal companions.

The basic needs for a happy dog or cat are simple. Maybe a romp in the grass with friends, a belly rub or curling up for a good nap.

Just the same, plenty of San Antonians spare no expense when it comes to pampering their pets.

The pinnacle of luxury for pet daycare and overnight stays are the Alamo City’s abundant upscale pet resorts, which are about as far removed from the utilitarian kennels of old as a Motel 6 on Interstate 35 is from the J.W. Marriott Hill Country Resort.

Barkaritaville near The Dominion has numerous packages for dogs and cats — such as its Spoiled Rotten VIP package, which includes three activity or group play sessions, a gourmet treat, a belly rub at bedtime, upgraded bedding and a “Woof Mail” sent once per visit. The resort’s Luxury VIP Suite comes with a patio and doggie door leading to outdoor lounging in lush grass.

The TLC Cat package, one of several for Barkaritaville’s feline resort guests, includes two pampering sessions and aromatherapy.

At WoofGang Bakery, found at Northwest Military Highway and Wurzbach Parkway, pets who receive a scissor cut and a medicated oatmeal treatment from the on-site groomer also receive a cookie, pastry or special-occasion cake.

A $70 a day Platinum package at Wagmore Pet Resort in Boerne gets boarded dogs three playtimes, two nature walks, an interactive toy, bedtime tuck-in and a special bed along with any special food requested by their owner.

Cats are more self-sufficient, so Wagmore’s $30 Meow Time offering comes with two playtimes with catnip toys, cat treats, brushing and a little lap time with a staff member.

From photos to facials

Lucy’s Doggy Daycare and Spa has a self-serve dog wash, but the staff also is happy to provide royal treatment for pooches with separate custom splash pads for large and small dogs at its downtown, Thousand Oaks and U.S. Highway 281 and North Loop 1604 locations.

Until the COVID-19 pandemic changed how we gather, special treatment at Lucy’s included a birthday party for dogs with their people and specially written happy birthday song for canines. That perk has been replaced by a photo shoot, a special treat and a birthday bandana.

Photo shoots with pets’ human dads on Father’s Day, pups sitting behind a desk for back-to-school and snaps with Santa Paws are popular, Lucy’s Marketing Manager Hannah Snyder said. Proceeds from the Christmas pictures go to local pet rescues — something inspired by the resort’s namesake pooch.

“Lucy was a rescue, and all this was built around our love of dogs,” Snyder said.

For a price, pet parents also can show their love with special treatments at Lucy’s, such as therapeutic massages and blueberry shampoo facials. The special shampoo naturally controls bacteria, is soothing and “smells great,” Snyder added.

One of the most popular features for dogs at high-end day cares and resorts is anything with water, especially as South Texas temperatures soar. Hot afternoon lethargy turns to energetic play when the paws hit special pools or splash pads designed for canines.

“At first, some of them aren’t sure of the water” until they gingerly make their way in and enjoy the experience, Snyder said. “It’s such fun to watch them become such social butterflies.”

Eating well

Pampering isn’t just about play and looking good. What goes on inside a cherished animal companion is as important as fun and finery, according to owners of SA pet boutiques catering to dogs and cats.

Pet nutrition store Fifi & Fidos carries nutritionally balanced products for cat and dog diets for all stages of life, including during pregnancy. Beyond mealtime food, the shop stocks frozen delicacies made only from fermented goat milk, a source of probiotics that are good for the gut, said Diana Farrar, the shop’s owner.

Pampering with treats also comes with a cautionary note to purchase only pet-friendly versions of foods, because what humans find tasty can potentially be harmful for furry friends.

“You can’t just go down to H-E-B and buy bone broth and give it to your dog because it contains onion,” Farrar said, explaining that onions are toxic to canines.

“People make the mistake of feeding nothing but dry, highly processed food to their pets because that’s what they’ve been told they are supposed to do,” she added.

While cats and dogs may gobble up kibble, many brands are full of carbohydrates that are bad for overall health, said Farrar, who has studied pet nutrition for more than 20 years. The focus, instead, should be on whole foods and ingredients you shouldn’t have to Google.

“Be very careful with the ingredients,” Farrar said. “If you can’t pronounce it, don’t let them eat it.”