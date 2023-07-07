Cocktail Returns on Fri., Jul 21 at The Espee. Tickets On Sale Now!

Las Vegas authorities won't file charges against Wembanyama security guard

Surveillance footage appears to show that Britney Spears actually hit herself in the face when she was pushed back from the NBA star.

By on Fri, Jul 7, 2023 at 1:21 pm

click to enlarge Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on Friday in a Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. - Instagram / wemby
Instagram / wemby
Victor Wembanyama is set to make his NBA debut on Friday in a Summer League matchup against the Charlotte Hornets.
The San Antonio Spurs security official who was alleged to have smacked pop icon Britney Spears in the face won't face criminal charges, TMZ reports.

According to the police report obtained by the celebrity news site, Spears’ own security detail told Las Vegas police in an interview that Spurs Director of Team Security Damien Smith pushed Spears away from Victor Wembanyama but didn't strike her with a closed fist.

Surveillance footage also shows that Spears actually hit herself in the face when she was pushed away, TMZ also reports.

“Due to the fact that [Smith] did not willfully or unlawfully use any force or violence upon Britney, and probable cause did not exist, an arrest was not made, and a citation was not given,” the police report said.

The refusal to file charges draws a close to a two-day saga that grabbed international headlines before Wembanyama — the No. 1 NBA draft pick — was able to play his first game for the Spurs. The 19-year-old is set to make his NBA debut in a matchup against the Charlotte Hornets at 8 p.m. Friday. The sold-out game will be broadcast on ESPN.

