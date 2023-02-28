'Liberal redneck' Trae Crowder heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl.
By now everyone is familiar with Jeff Foxworthy's "you might be a redneck" jokes — some of us way too familiar.
Trae Crowder created a fresh twist on backwoods humor by branding himself the "liberal redneck."
Since then, the Tennessee native has written a best-selling book dubbed The Liberal Redneck Manifesto
, made TV appearances and is now touring the country under the WellRED banner, which includes five stand-up shows in the Alamo City.
$80-$240, 8 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.
