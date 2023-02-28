'Liberal redneck' Trae Crowder heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl.

By now everyone is familiar with Jeff Foxworthy's "you might be a redneck" jokes — some of us way too familiar.Trae Crowder created a fresh twist on backwoods humor by branding himself the "liberal redneck."Although it might seem like an oxymoron at first, Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl.Since then, the Tennessee native has written a best-selling book dubbed, made TV appearances and is now touring the country under the WellRED banner, which includes five stand-up shows in the Alamo City.