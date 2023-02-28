'Liberal redneck' Trae Crowder heads to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club this weekend

The Tennessee native is now touring the country under the WellRED banner, which includes five stand-up shows in the Alamo City.

By on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 1:00 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl. - Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Courtesy Photo / LOL Comedy Club
Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl.
By now everyone is familiar with Jeff Foxworthy's "you might be a redneck" jokes — some of us way too familiar.

Trae Crowder created a fresh twist on backwoods humor by branding himself the "liberal redneck."

Although it might seem like an oxymoron at first, Crowder has racked up a following since getting his start ranting on a front porch in viral videos that featured both his bleeding heart and Southern drawl.

Since then, the Tennessee native has written a best-selling book dubbed The Liberal Redneck Manifesto, made TV appearances and is now touring the country under the WellRED banner, which includes five stand-up shows in the Alamo City.

$80-$240, 8 p.m. Thursday, Mar. 2, 7:30 p.m. and 9:45 p.m. Friday, Mar. 3, 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Mar. 4, Laugh Out Loud Comedy Club, 618 Northwest Loop 410, (210) 541-8805, improvtx.com/sanantonio.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

San Antonio small press Ghoulish Books opening horror bookshop after a successful Kickstarter

By Christianna Davies

Horror author Max Booth III (right) runs the small press Ghoulish Books with fellow scribe Lori Michelle.

San Antonio Spurs could move back into the win column with upcoming games against Houston

By M. Solis

A slew of injuries during the team's annual Rodeo Road Trip sent the young team slumping to the second worst record in the league

Ragtime opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

By Macks Cook

As a work of historical fiction, Ragtime also throws many real historical figures into the musical mix.

Also in Arts

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

By Bryan Rindfuss

San Antonio DIY T-shirt artist Mr. Skunk talks appropriation, provocation and politics

San Antonio small press Ghoulish Books opening horror bookshop after a successful Kickstarter

By Christianna Davies

Horror author Max Booth III (right) runs the small press Ghoulish Books with fellow scribe Lori Michelle.

Tony Parker memorabilia up for auction as part of San Antonio Spurs charity event

By Michael Karlis

The first 10,000 fan into the AT&T Center on March 2 will receive a free Tony Parker bobblehead in celebration of the Spurs 50th anniversary season.

New exhhibition 'Soy de Tejas' highlights a diversity of themes explored by Texas' Latinx artists

By Marco Aquino

In La Linea Imaginaria, Karla Michell García presents a series of ceramic sculptures resembling cacti.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us