Lightscape to illuminate San Antonio Botanical Garden for third year

This year, Lightscape will feature installations such as the Pixel Tree and the Star Show, both designed by ArtAV, a creative studio based in the United Kingdom, according to Botanical Garden officials. The garden presents Lightscape annually in association with Sony Music, which produces similar programs in other locations.
The show will open Friday, Nov. 17, and run through Monday, Jan. 1.
The Pixel Tree is a 40-foot-high holiday tree assembled with thousands of bright LEDs, while the Star Show resembles a forest of lights visitors can walk through, garden officials said. The latter installation features 12 multicolored illuminated stars standing more than 16 feet high.
The displays also will include illuminated bluebonnets paired with life-size cowboy-themed nutcrackers specially designed for the San Antonio Botanical Garden, officials said.
A full list of dates and ticket information are available on the garden's website.
