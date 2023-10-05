BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Lightscape to illuminate San Antonio Botanical Garden for third year

The annual holiday light show will feature both new and returning installations.

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 12:46 pm

click to enlarge Pixel Tree stands 40-foot-high and is assembled with thousands of glowing LEDs. - Courtesy Photo / Giant Noise
Courtesy Photo / Giant Noise
Pixel Tree stands 40-foot-high and is assembled with thousands of glowing LEDs.
Illuminated holiday installation Lightscape is returning to the San Antonio Botanical Garden for a third year.

This year, Lightscape will feature installations such as the Pixel Tree and the Star Show, both designed by ArtAV, a creative studio based in the United Kingdom, according to Botanical Garden officials. The garden presents Lightscape annually in association with Sony Music, which produces similar programs in other locations.

The show will open Friday, Nov. 17, and run through Monday, Jan. 1.

The Pixel Tree is a 40-foot-high holiday tree assembled with thousands of bright LEDs, while the Star Show resembles a forest of lights visitors can walk through, garden officials said. The latter installation features 12 multicolored illuminated stars standing more than 16 feet high.
click to enlarge The Star Show features illuminated stars standing 16 feet high. - Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
Courtesy Photo / San Antonio Botanical Garden
The Star Show features illuminated stars standing 16 feet high.
Installations from past years, including the Winter Cathedral, also will return, as will the reimagined Fire Garden, which will integrate a 25-foot dragon from the Botanical Garden's current exhibition "Imaginary Worlds: Once Upon A Time."

The displays also will include illuminated bluebonnets paired with life-size cowboy-themed nutcrackers specially designed for the San Antonio Botanical Garden, officials said.

A full list of dates and ticket information are available on the garden's website.

