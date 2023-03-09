Live concert performance to showcase the music of Netflix nature docuseries Our Planet

British broadcasting legend and biologist David Attenborough and Emmy Award-winning actor William Shatner will provide onscreen co-narration as striking scenes of the natural world come to life.

By on Thu, Mar 9, 2023 at 9:00 am

Our Planet docuseries composer Steven Price will conduct a live orchestra.
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Our Planet docuseries composer Steven Price will conduct a live orchestra.
A live 44-piece orchestra will bring favorite scenes from the beloved Netflix docuseries Our Planet from TV screens to the big stage, all with the show's soundtrack composer, Steven Price, conducting.

British broadcasting legend and biologist David Attenborough and William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk on Star Trek, will provide onscreen co-narration as striking scenes of the natural world come to life.

The live performance will last around two hours with an intermission, and proceeds from the performances will benefit the World Wildlife Fund's global Our Planet education and awareness initiatives.

$36.40-$75.50, 8 p.m. Friday, March 10 and Saturday, March 11, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

