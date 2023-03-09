Live concert performance to showcase the music of Netflix nature docuseries Our Planet

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts Our Planet docuseries composer Steven Price will conduct a live orchestra.

A live 44-piece orchestra will bring favorite scenes from the beloved Netflix docuseriesfrom TV screens to the big stage, all with the show's soundtrack composer, Steven Price, conducting.British broadcasting legend and biologist David Attenborough and William Shatner, the Emmy Award-winning actor known for portraying Captain James T. Kirk on, will provide onscreen co-narration as striking scenes of the natural world come to life.The live performance will last around two hours with an intermission, and proceeds from the performances will benefit the World Wildlife Fund's global Our Planet education and awareness initiatives.