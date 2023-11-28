LIMITED TICKETS TO DULCE (12/15) REMAIN! BUY NOW.

Live podcast from Workaholics creators comes to San Antonio this week

Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck bring This Is Important to the Majestic Theatre Thursday.

By on Tue, Nov 28, 2023 at 4:08 pm

click to enlarge The podcast is the brainchild of the comedians behind the series Workaholics. - Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Majestic Theatre
The podcast is the brainchild of the comedians behind the series Workaholics.
Adam Devine, Anders Holm, Blake Anderson and Kyle Newacheck, the creators of hit sitcom Workaholics, are inviting guests to sit in, listen and even participate in their hit podcast This Is Important.

San Antonio fans will be able to listen to the gang discuss society's most important issues, including diarrhea, boners and naked grandmas, during this live episode taping.

Known for its tongue-in-cheek humor, Workaholics ran for seven seasons on Comedy Central before coming to a close in 2015. The show followed the lives of a group of men who never grew up after college — which should serve as a hint what to expect from the creators' latest venture.

$39.50-$69.50, 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 30, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

About The Author

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis

Michael Karlis is a Staff Writer at the San Antonio Current. He is a graduate of American University in Washington, D.C., whose work has been featured in Salon, Alternet, Creative Loafing Tampa Bay, Orlando Weekly, NewsBreak, 420 Magazine and Mexico Travel Today. He reports primarily on breaking news, politics...

