Local collectors can score puro prints at Ray Tattooed Boy's exhibition 'Life Is Yours to Destroy'

The eclectic creations of San Antonio artist and printmaker Ray Tattooed Boy will be on display at his first hometown solo show, "Life is Yours to Destroy."BLK WHT GRY Gallery, a micro-exhibition space featuring pop and surrealist artworks, will display Scarborough's alternative street-style prints, which reflect San Antonio culture and spaces.Opening on May 6 during the Blue Star Arts Complex's monthly First Friday event, the show will feature new paintings and screen prints by the artist.Ray Tattooed Boy has also teased an exclusive drop of artwork exclusive to the "Life is Yours to Destroy" show.