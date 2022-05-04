Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Local collectors can score puro prints at Ray Tattooed Boy's exhibition 'Life Is Yours to Destroy'

Ray Tattooed Boy has teased an exclusive drop of artwork exclusive to the show.

By on Wed, May 4, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Opening on May 6, the show will feature new paintings and screen prints by the artist. - RAY TATTOOED BOY
Ray Tattooed Boy
Opening on May 6, the show will feature new paintings and screen prints by the artist.
The eclectic creations of San Antonio artist and printmaker Ray Tattooed Boy will be on display at his first hometown solo show, "Life is Yours to Destroy."

BLK WHT GRY Gallery, a micro-exhibition space featuring pop and surrealist artworks, will display Scarborough's alternative street-style prints, which reflect San Antonio culture and spaces.

Opening on May 6 during the Blue Star Arts Complex's monthly First Friday event, the show will feature new paintings and screen prints by the artist.

Ray Tattooed Boy has also teased an exclusive drop of artwork exclusive to the "Life is Yours to Destroy" show.

Free, 7-11 p.m., Friday, May 6, BLK WHT GRY Gallery, 1420 S. Alamo St., S204, blkwhtgry.co.

