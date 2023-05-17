Long Island Medium's Theresa Caputo brings her psychic schtick to San Antonio this weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services.

Sure, naming a touring show in which the star claims to reach the dead "Live! The Experience" is a just a little bit contradictory.But chances are Theresa Caputo, the self-proclaimed "Long Island Medium," doesn't give a shit what we have to say about it.The big-haired reality TV personality has made a name — and a fortune — by charging people for her mystical services, and she's frequently been accused of exploiting people's grief for personal gain. But, hey, those are just minor details.Caputo will bring her traveling circus of pseudoscience and cheesy theatrics to the Alamo City on Saturday, May 20.If you're in the mood for smoke, mirrors and potentially paranormal entertainment, go ahead and enjoy.