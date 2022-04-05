Long-running San Antonio arthouse theater the Bijou has reportedly closed its doors

click to enlarge
Google Street View
The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.
A sign posted Monday at the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro, the long-running arthouse theater inside Wonderland of the Americas mall, has announced its closure, news site MySA reports
.
The Current
was unable to reach Santikos Entertainment for comment. However, the Bijou no longer appears on the San Antonio-based theater operator's website
, which lists 10 other area holdings.
Santikos has operated the theater since 2003, devoting some of its screens to foreign and art films while bolstering sales with food and alcohol. It took over after longtime operator Regal Cinemas shuttered the location, which it also operated as an arthouse property.
The Bijou's reported closure follows a buying spree by Santikos
, which absorbed and reopened two of the Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse chain's local outlets. Those theaters now operate as Santikos Westlakes, which began showing movies again last month, and Santikos New Branfuels, which resumed last summer.
The latest turn for the Bijou also comes after an announcement late last year
from the city of Balcones Heights that it was spending $5.4 million on a 46% ownership stake in the mall.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.