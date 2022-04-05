Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Long-running San Antonio arthouse theater the Bijou has reportedly closed its doors

The news comes after owner Santikos Entertainment purchased and reopened two Alamo Drafthouse locations.

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall. - GOOGLE STREET VIEW
Google Street View
The Bijou is located inside Wonderland of the Americas mall.
A sign posted Monday at the Santikos Bijou Cinema Bistro, the long-running arthouse theater inside Wonderland of the Americas mall, has announced its closure, news site MySA reports.

The Current was unable to reach Santikos Entertainment for comment. However, the Bijou no longer appears on the San Antonio-based theater operator's website, which lists 10 other area holdings.

Santikos has operated the theater since 2003, devoting some of its screens to foreign and art films while bolstering sales with food and alcohol. It took over after longtime operator Regal Cinemas shuttered the location, which it also operated as an arthouse property.

The Bijou's reported closure follows a buying spree by Santikos, which absorbed and reopened two of the Austin-based Alamo Drafthouse chain's local outlets. Those theaters now operate as Santikos Westlakes, which began showing movies again last month, and Santikos New Branfuels, which resumed last summer.

The latest turn for the Bijou also comes after an announcement late last year from the city of Balcones Heights that it was spending $5.4 million on a 46% ownership stake in the mall.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake

Fun moments from Fiesta San Antonio's 2022 Oyster Bake
Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre
All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio

Trending

Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

By Sanford Nowlin

Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony receive $100,000 grant, will perform 3 more concerts

By Kelly Nelson

The Musicians of the San Antonio symphony rehearse for a March performance at First Baptist Church.

Ford Mariachi Festival brings Fiesta fun to the San Antonio River Walk Tuesday-Thursday

By Mike McMahan

The festival has been an annual tradition since 1952.

San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation makes a triumphant return after two-year hiatus

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio's Fiesta Cornyation makes a triumphant return after two-year hiatus

Also in Arts

Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

By Sanford Nowlin

Kevin Hart adds second show at San Antonio's AT&T Center in response to brisk ticket sales

Ford Mariachi Festival brings Fiesta fun to the San Antonio River Walk Tuesday-Thursday

By Mike McMahan

The festival has been an annual tradition since 1952.

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

By San Antonio Current Staff

Wild moments from the 2022 WEBB Party at San Antonio's Aztec Theatre

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party

By San Antonio Current Staff

All the festive folks we saw at Fiesta San Antonio's official opening party
More

Digital Issue

March 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us