Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival will light up downtown San Antonio on Saturday, Nov. 19

Luminaria Contemporary Arts Festival is once again poised to give downtown a glow up.Showcasing more than 200 artists across a footprint that stretches from the Tobin Center to Travis Park, Luminaria 2022's light will shine far and bright across three music stages and one for film.The free festival's contemporary artworks and performances also will include dance, installation art, digital art, projections, music, fashion, film, fine art, poetry and performance art.Featured artists include Abel Zuñiga, Of the Serpent Collective, Eddie Vega, Piñata Protest, Nain Leon, Teoría de Gravedad and more. This year's curators are Benjamin Crowley, Nigel Cunningham Williams, Adrian De La Cruz, Gabi Magaly and Satara.