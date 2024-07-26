WHISKEY BUSINESS IS BACK FRIDAY, AUGUST 23! CLICK FOR TICKETS

Luminaria shining spotlight on San Antonio artists with exhibition and youth poetry slam

The exhibit will feature the work of prior Luminaria artists including Cruz Ortiz, Ruth Leonela Buentello and others

By on Fri, Jul 26, 2024 at 9:44 am

click to enlarge A special exhibit will feature the work of Luminaria artists. - Courtesy Photo / Luminaria
Courtesy Photo / Luminaria
A special exhibit will feature the work of Luminaria artists.
San Antonio's Luminaria is hosting a gallery exhibit featuring work the annual contemporary and experimental arts festival has commissioned from artists throughout the years. The event's organizers also are hosting a youth poetry slam this Saturday.

The Xicanx Art Exhibition will run for the month of August, showcasing works by Chicanx artists including Cruz Ortiz, Ruth Leonela Buentello, Mauro de la Tierra, Christian Möller, Adrian de la Cruz and Isabel Ann Castro.

The exhibit will be on view Aug. 1-30 at the Pop Up Art Gallery, 126 Gonzalez St. The work will be available to view by appointment and for special events. Those interested in visiting the exhibit can RSVP online

Luminaria also is hosting an event called Fresh Ink Youth Poetry this Saturday, which will include both a poetry workshop and an open mic portion. Organizers are looking for creative writers, poets and lyricists in San Antonio between the ages of 12 and 18 to participate.

Participants "will eventually represent San Antonio in national scrimmages and competitions," according to an announcement from Luminaria. Former San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, who this week won the Current's 2024 Best of San Antonio award for Best Poet, will host the event. She'll be joined by cohost Anthony "DJ Mr. G" Gordon.

The poetry gathering, which is free, will run 3-6 p.m.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

