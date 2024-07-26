Luminaria shining spotlight on San Antonio artists with exhibition and youth poetry slam

The Xicanx Art Exhibition will run for the month of August, showcasing works by Chicanx artists including Cruz Ortiz, Ruth Leonela Buentello, Mauro de la Tierra, Christian Möller, Adrian de la Cruz and Isabel Ann Castro.
Luminaria also is hosting an event called Fresh Ink Youth Poetry this Saturday, which will include both a poetry workshop and an open mic portion. Organizers are looking for creative writers, poets and lyricists in San Antonio between the ages of 12 and 18 to participate.
Participants "will eventually represent San Antonio in national scrimmages and competitions," according to an announcement from Luminaria. Former San Antonio Poet Laureate Andrea "Vocab" Sanderson, who this week won the Current's 2024 Best of San Antonio award for Best Poet, will host the event. She'll be joined by cohost Anthony "DJ Mr. G" Gordon.
The poetry gathering, which is free, will run 3-6 p.m.
