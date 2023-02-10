Malevo to give fiery Valentine's Day performance at San Antonio's Tobin Center

Created by choreographer and dancer Matías Jaime, the group takes the art form of malambo beyond its traditional confines, giving exhilarating performances and producing an over-the-top spectacle.

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Malevo incorporates percussion, aggressive footwork and — much like the original gauchos, or cowboys, of Argentina — swinging cattle rope. - Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Malevo incorporates percussion, aggressive footwork and — much like the original gauchos, or cowboys, of Argentina — swinging cattle rope.
As seen on America's Got Talent, Malevo is a thrilling, all-male group specializing in the art of malambo — a traditional Argentine folk dance at least two centuries old.

Created by choreographer and dancer Matías Jaime, the group takes the art form beyond its traditional confines, giving exhilarating performances and producing an over-the-top spectacle. Malevo incorporates percussion, aggressive footwork and — much like the original gauchos, or cowboys, of Argentina — swinging cattle rope.

The troupe originated with eight men, each of whom worked blue collar jobs and envisioned themselves as the "Magic Mikes" of Argentina. Since appearing on Season 11 of America's Got Talent, Malevo has toured the world, worked alongside pop star Ricky Martin and earned the title of "Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina."

$35-$65, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Rebuilding San Antonio Spurs land more draft picks by trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

By Michael Karlis

Jakob Poeltl averaged 12 points a game this season.

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

Reigning Drag Race queen Willow Pill finally arrives at San Antonio's Bonham Exchange this week

By Bryan Rindfuss

Willow Pill was originally scheduled to appear in San Antonio last summer.

OPERA San Antonio's Maria de Buenos Aires tangoes into the Tobin Center this weekend

By Christianna Davies

The set design for the opera turns the theater into a nightclub with cocktail table packages, interactive single seating options and full bar service.

Also in Arts

Rebuilding San Antonio Spurs land more draft picks by trading Jakob Poeltl to Toronto Raptors

By Michael Karlis

Jakob Poeltl averaged 12 points a game this season.

'Refined Reflections': UTSA's Zoe Diaz Collection exhibition reflects a gift to the community

By Marco Aquino

Gloria Osuma Pérez, Elida y Trini, 1993.

'Chito' Vera and Cory Sandhagen will headline UFC's return to San Antonio on March 25

By Brandon Rodriguez

The UFC is expected to have a big year in 2023.

San Antonio-based clothing brand Richter Goods brings its western wear to the Stock Show & Rodeo

By Dalia Gulca

Richter Goods will feature live on-site monogramming for those interested in customizing their purchases.
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us