Malevo to give fiery Valentine's Day performance at San Antonio's Tobin Center

Courtesy Photo / Tobin Center for the Performing Arts
Malevo incorporates percussion, aggressive footwork and — much like the original gauchos, or cowboys, of Argentina — swinging cattle rope.
As seen on America's Got Talent
, Malevo is a thrilling, all-male group specializing in the art of malambo — a traditional Argentine folk dance at least two centuries old.
Created by choreographer and dancer Matías Jaime, the group takes the art form beyond its traditional confines, giving exhilarating performances and producing an over-the-top spectacle. Malevo incorporates percussion, aggressive footwork and — much like the original gauchos
, or cowboys, of Argentina — swinging cattle rope.
The troupe originated with eight men, each of whom worked blue collar jobs and envisioned themselves as the "Magic Mikes" of Argentina. Since appearing on Season 11 of America's Got Talent
, Malevo has toured the world, worked alongside pop star Ricky Martin and earned the title of "Cultural Ambassador to the National Identity of Argentina."
$35-$65, 8 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 14, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
