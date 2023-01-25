Manu Ginobili memorabilia up for auction as part of Spurs charity event

Items include signed jerseys, posters and a Swarovski crystal basketball emblazoned with the Argentine flag.

By on Wed, Jan 25, 2023 at 1:29 pm

The auction of Ginobili memorabilia is set to coincide the Spurs 2005 Championship night on Feb. 1. - Wikimedia Commons / Zereshk
Wikimedia Commons / Zereshk
The auction of Ginobili memorabilia is set to coincide the Spurs 2005 Championship night on Feb. 1.
Fans of Manu Ginobili have a shot at winning a piece of Spurs history. Memorabilia signed by the Argentina-born NBA Champion went up for bid Wednesday to fund the team's charitable efforts.

The online auction, which runs until 10 p.m. Feb. 8, is scheduled to align with the Spurs' 2005 Championship Night. During that Feb. 1 game — one of several themed events celebrating the Spurs' 50th anniversary in San Antonio — the Silver and Black will take on the No. 3 seed Sacramento Kings.

All proceeds from the auction will go to the Spurs' nonprofit arm and help support its Youth Basketball League, which promotes the sport in low-income neighborhoods.

Items up for bid include three signed Ginobili jerseys, one of which was worn by the two-time NBA All-Star during the 2011-2012 season. Others include a pair of autographed posters and a Swarovski crystal basketball emblazoned with the Argentine flag.

As of early afternoon Wednesday, the Spurs had received no bids on the items.

Ginobili fans who don't have the cash to participate in the auction have another way to take home a collectable celebrating the iconic player. The first 10,000 Spurs fans into the AT&T Center for the Feb. 1 game will receive a free Ginobili bobblehead.

