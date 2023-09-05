BUY SAN ANTONIO BEER FESTIVAL TICKETS TODAY!

Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

Fans joked about the animal being a replacement for the Spurs Coyote or a bat in 'boss form' seeking revenge.

By on Tue, Sep 5, 2023 at 12:33 pm

click to enlarge In an online post, former Spurs shooting guard Manu Ginobili shared a clip of a mysterious animal roaming his neighborhood. - Screen shot / @manuginobili on X
Screen shot / @manuginobili on X
Former San Antonio Spurs shooting guard and Hall of Fame inductee Manu Ginobili recently took to social media to share video of an odd-looking animal roaming his neighborhood.

The 14-second clip shows what appears to be a large-eared, hairless canine scampering around a brushy area. The post quickly grabbed the attention of Spurs fans, who provided humorous commentary.

One user suggested it was a hairless coyote, while another speculated the beast could have mange.

"Coyote has been replaced 😄," X user @Superevilnine said.

"Coyotes can lose their hair too Manu 😉," X user@gregoirembv added in apparent dig at the
follicly challenged Ginobili. 



Possibly the funniest response came from a user who joked that it was the bat Ginobili swatted out of the air during a Halloween 2009 Spurs game.

"It's the bat you killed back on Halloween [2009]," @TimSpursFan said. "It's come back in its Boss Form to seek revenge...."

Ginobili made headlines when he swatted a bat out of the air when its appearance inside the arena delayed a game against the Sacramento Kings. The incident led to Ginobili being dubbed the "Bat Man" and even inspired a Halloween costume.

The identity of the animal in the NBA legend's video remains unknown. However, some X users said it appears to be a Mexican hairless dog breed known as a Xoloitzcuintle.

Trending

