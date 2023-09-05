Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

🇺🇲Saw this yesterday in my neighborhood. Hairless coyote? Weird looking one for sure.

🇦🇷Ayer me crucé a esto en el barrio. Coyote pelado? Fierito pobre. pic.twitter.com/wiOPBY1VGV — Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 4, 2023

The identity of the animal in the NBA legend's video remains unknown. However, some X users said it appears to be a Mexican hairless dog breed known as a X oloitzcuintle.

Possibly the funniest response came from a user who joked that it was the bat Ginobili swatted out of the air during a Halloween 2009 Spurs game."It's the bat you killed back on Halloween [2009]," @TimSpursFan said. "It's come back in its Boss Form to seek revenge...."Ginobili made headlines when he swatted a bat out of the air when its appearance inside the arena delayed a game against the Sacramento Kings. The incident led to Ginobili being dubbed the "Bat Man" and even inspired a Halloween costume.