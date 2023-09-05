Manu Ginobili shares image of odd animal, San Antonio Spurs fans react with humor

The 14-second clip shows what appears to be a large-eared, hairless canine scampering around a brushy area. The post quickly grabbed the attention of Spurs fans, who provided humorous commentary.
One user suggested it was a hairless coyote, while another speculated the beast could have mange.
"Coyote has been replaced 😄," X user @Superevilnine said.
"Coyotes can lose their hair too Manu 😉," X user@gregoirembv added in apparent dig at the
🇺🇲Saw this yesterday in my neighborhood. Hairless coyote? Weird looking one for sure.— Manu Ginobili (@manuginobili) September 4, 2023
🇦🇷Ayer me crucé a esto en el barrio. Coyote pelado? Fierito pobre. pic.twitter.com/wiOPBY1VGV
Possibly the funniest response came from a user who joked that it was the bat Ginobili swatted out of the air during a Halloween 2009 Spurs game.
"It's the bat you killed back on Halloween [2009]," @TimSpursFan said. "It's come back in its Boss Form to seek revenge...."
Ginobili made headlines when he swatted a bat out of the air when its appearance inside the arena delayed a game against the Sacramento Kings. The incident led to Ginobili being dubbed the "Bat Man" and even inspired a Halloween costume.
