Margaret Cho brings standup tour to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Saturday

Cho's latest outing is billed as her Live & Livid tour.

By on Thu, Nov 2, 2023 at 10:00 am

click to enlarge Cho's latest comedy special is available to stream on Netflix. - Shutterstock / Eugene Powers
Shutterstock / Eugene Powers
Cho's latest comedy special is available to stream on Netflix.
Since bursting onto the scene in the 1990s as a comic unafraid to share bold, brash, and unapologetic takes on race, sexuality and social issues, Margaret Cho has emerged as an icon for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Asian Americans and other marginalized groups.

The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and musician's latest outing is billed as her Live & Livid tour and promises to maintain her rep for speaking frankly on political and social matters.

Cho has been named one of the Top 50 Stand-up Comics of All Time by Rolling Stone, one of the Top Nine Female Comedians of All Time by Vogue and one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy by CNN.

Folks looking for a preview of Cho's current takes can check out her latest comedy special Stand Out: An LGBTQ+ Celebration, streaming now on Netflix.

$35-$200, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 4, Charline McCombs Empire Theatre, 226 N. St. Mary's St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

