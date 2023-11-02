Margaret Cho brings standup tour to San Antonio's Empire Theatre on Saturday

click to enlarge Shutterstock / Eugene Powers Cho's latest comedy special is available to stream on Netflix.

Since bursting onto the scene in the 1990s as a comic unafraid to share bold, brash, and unapologetic takes on race, sexuality and social issues, Margaret Cho has emerged as an icon for women, the LGBTQIA+ community, Asian Americans and other marginalized groups.The Emmy and Grammy-nominated comedian, actor and musician's latest outing is billed as her Live & Livid tour and promises to maintain her rep for speaking frankly on political and social matters.Cho has been named one of the Top 50 Stand-up Comics of All Time byone of the Top Nine Female Comedians of All Time byand one of the 50 People Who Changed American Comedy by CNN.Folks looking for a preview of Cho's current takes can check out her latest comedy special, streaming now on Netflix.