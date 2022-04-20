Mariachi fans can get sentimental at the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's Noche de Romance

click to enlarge
Courtesy of Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center
Local musicians Rhonda Garcia and Mateo Lopez and the Guadalupe Youth Mariachi Ensemble will also take the stage.
Calling all the hopeless romantics in the San Antonio area.
The award-winning and internationally recognized Mariachi Azteca de America will take center stage for the Guadalupe Cultural Arts Center's sixth annual Noche de Romance.
The group will perform several traditional Mexican love songs, boleros, baladas and rancheras for all the sweethearts in the audience.
Mariachi Azteca de America is led by GCAC's Music Program Director Gino Rivera. The ensemble is set to perform the most romantic works from musicians like José Alfredo Jiménez, Juan Gabriel and Agustín Lara.
This year, there is a special tribute to late Mexican singer Vicente Fernández. Here's to hoping "El Ultimo Beso" ("The Last Kiss") is one of the songs that makes the playlist and doesn't make too many people cry.
Special guest Arturo Vargas from the celebrated group Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán will also be in attendance.
Plus, local musicians Rhonda Garcia and Mateo Lopez
and the Guadalupe Youth Mariachi Ensemble will join the program as part of the fun-filled evenings.
$25-$35, 8 p.m. Saturday, April 23, 5 p.m. Sunday, April 24, Guadalupe Theater, 1301 Guadalupe St., (210) 271-3151, guadalupeculturalarts.org.
