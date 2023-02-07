McNay Art Museum to host Valentine's-themed lecture on Shakepeare's Romeo and Juliet

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / OPERA San Antonio This event will feature Kevin Salfen, Annie Labatt and a roster of performers from OPERA San Antonio.

musicologist, composer and UIW professor

Annie Labatt — author of

with

A reception will follow the event.

Valentine's Revisited anticipates OPERA San Antonio’s production of Charles Gonoud’s Romeo and Juliet, which will take place at the Tobin Center Mar. 30-Apr. 1.

6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

Those looking for a different take on Valentine's Day festivities can head to the McNay Art Museum next week for an event that will explore art and music inspired by Shakespeare'sOn Thursday, Feb. 16, Valentine's Revisited aims to show the many different ways Shakespeare's tragic play has been performed through a lecture and performances.The lecture will be led byKevin Salfen alongsideperformances by OPERA San Antonio.