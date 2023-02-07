McNay Art Museum to host Valentine's-themed lecture on Shakepeare's Romeo and Juliet

The event will feature a lecture by Kevin Salfen and Annie Labatt, with performances by OPERA San Antonio.

By on Tue, Feb 7, 2023 at 1:24 pm

This event will feature Kevin Salfen, Annie Labatt and a roster of performers from OPERA San Antonio.
Courtesy Photo / OPERA San Antonio
This event will feature Kevin Salfen, Annie Labatt and a roster of performers from OPERA San Antonio.
Those looking for a different take on Valentine's Day festivities can head to the McNay Art Museum next week for an event that will explore art and music inspired by Shakespeare's Romeo and Juliet.

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Valentine's Revisited aims to show the many different ways Shakespeare's tragic play has been performed through a lecture and performances. 

The lecture will be led by musicologist, composer and UIW professor Kevin Salfen alongside Annie Labatt — author of Art History 101…Without the Exams — with performances by OPERA San Antonio.

A reception will follow the event.

Valentine's Revisited anticipates OPERA San Antonio’s production of Charles Gonoud’s Romeo and Juliet, which will take place at the Tobin Center Mar. 30-Apr. 1. 

Free, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16, McNay Art Museum,
6000 N. New Braunfels Ave.,  (210) 824-5368, mcnayart.org.

