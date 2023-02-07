McNay Art Museum to host Valentine's-themed lecture on Shakepeare's Romeo and Juliet

On Thursday, Feb. 16, Valentine's Revisited aims to show the many different ways Shakespeare's tragic play has been performed through a lecture and performances.
The lecture will be led by musicologist, composer and UIW professor Kevin Salfen alongside Annie Labatt — author of Art History 101…Without the Exams — with performances by OPERA San Antonio.
Free, 6:30 p.m. Thursday, February 16, McNay Art Museum,
