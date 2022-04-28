McNay's annual Print Fair makes art collecting accessible to the average San Antonian

click to enlarge
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Dealers at the event include Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery.
Expand your art collection by flipping through a wide selection of prints at the McNay Art Museum's 26th annual Print Fair.
This two-day event brings together 10 dealers from all over the country to offer the San Antonio community a variety of artistic prints to choose from.
Become an art collector of your own by participating in the fair, with choices ranging from classic representations to contemporary art. Some dealers include: Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery.
$10-$20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday,April 30, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.
Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.