Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

McNay's annual Print Fair makes art collecting accessible to the average San Antonian

The annual event returns on Saturday, April 30 and Sunday, May 1.

By on Thu, Apr 28, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Dealers at the event include Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery. - COURTESY OF MCNAY ART MUSEUM
Courtesy of McNay Art Museum
Dealers at the event include Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery.
Expand your art collection by flipping through a wide selection of prints at the McNay Art Museum's 26th annual Print Fair.

This two-day event brings together 10 dealers from all over the country to offer the San Antonio community a variety of artistic prints to choose from.

Become an art collector of your own by participating in the fair, with choices ranging from classic representations to contemporary art. Some dealers include: Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery.

$10-$20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday,April 30, noon-5 p.m. Sunday, May 1, McNay Art Museum, 6000 N. New Braunfels Ave., (210) 824-5638, mcnayart.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Arts Slideshows

Mission Reach sariverauthority.org Mission Reach is a popular destination for kayakers, pedestrians and bikers alike. Because a lot of the trail is located a fair distance from the road, it’s a good place for people who aren’t experienced with riding near or on the street, and it's plenty walkable, too. The route is more scenic than challenging anyway, so if you’re into rough and tough terrain and heart-pumping inclines on an isolated path in nature, Mission Reach probably isn’t for you. If you’re into paved paths and mostly gentle slopes with a beautiful view of the historic missions, you’ll love the Mission Reach. Photo via Instagram / timd_satx

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking
Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star

Not-safe-for-work photos of FETGALA! LIVE at San Antonio's Brick at Blue Star
All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade

All the festive folks we saw at San Antonio's 2022 Battle of Flowers Parade
Jared Padalecki, Madison High School Jared Padalecki's breakout role may have been playing Dean Forester on Gilmore Girls, but he'll likely always be remembered for his 15-season run as Sam Winchester on Supernatural. Now, Padalecki stars as the famed Texas Ranger formerly played by Chuck Norris in the TV series reboot Walker. The actor was born in the Alamo City in 1982 and graduated from Madison HS and now calls Austin home. Photo via The CW / Walker

These 28 celebrities went to high school in San Antonio

Trending

Inaugural Ghoulish Book Festival brings horror authors to San Antonio this weekend

By Sanford Nowlin

Two-time Brame Stoker Award-nominee Cynthia "Cina" Pelayo is one of the event's guests of honor.

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

By Kiko Martinez

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

Drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté will werk it at Bonham Exchange on Thursday

By Mike McMahan

Drag star Kornbread 'The Snack' Jeté will werk it at Bonham Exchange on Thursday

Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Jesse and Dawn Garza are the dynamic duo behind the Cat Palace; a before-and-after photo of a vintage skateboard deck restoration.

Also in Arts

Beyond T-shirts: Art, music and skateboard culture collide at San Antonio's Cat Palace

By Bryan Rindfuss

From left: Jesse and Dawn Garza are the dynamic duo behind the Cat Palace; a before-and-after photo of a vintage skateboard deck restoration.

24 San Antonio-area parks and greenways perfect for hiking and biking

By San Antonio Current Staff

27 essential San Antonio brunch spots worth getting out of bed for

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

By Kiko Martinez

Faculty member leaving Southwest School of Art posts pic of shirt with school's logo in place of cat's ass

San Antonio Symphony cuts ties with Music Director Emeritus Sebastian Lang-Lessing

By Kelly Nelson

Sebastian Lang-Lessing is slated to conduct two concerts performed by MOSAS at First Baptist Church in May.
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us