McNay's annual Print Fair makes art collecting accessible to the average San Antonian

Expand your art collection by flipping through a wide selection of prints at the McNay Art Museum's 26th annual Print Fair.This two-day event brings together 10 dealers from all over the country to offer the San Antonio community a variety of artistic prints to choose from.Become an art collector of your own by participating in the fair, with choices ranging from classic representations to contemporary art. Some dealers include: Ruiz-Healy Art, Warnock Fine Arts, Armstrong Fine Art and Susan Teller Gallery.