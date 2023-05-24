VOTE DAILY THROUGH JUNE 25 FOR THE BEST OF SAN ANTONIO®

Memorial Day with River Walk Artisan Show offers a leisurely way to celebrate the holiday weekend

The show will bring more than 40 booths from San Antonio artisans to the downtown attraction.

By on Wed, May 24, 2023 at 3:33 pm

click to enlarge The booths will include various arts and crafts available for purchase. - Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio
Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio
The booths will include various arts and crafts available for purchase.
Memorial Day weekend may present a San Antonians with a perfect excuse to leisurely stroll the River Walk and playing tourist in their own city.

The weather isn't unbearably hot (yet), and the Memorial Day Artisan Show will bring more than 40 booths from San Antonio artisans to the downtown attraction.

The booths will include pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, textiles and other arts and crafts showing off the ingenuity and skill of the city's makers.

Free, 11 a.m-11 p.m. Friday, May 26-Sunday, May 28, 11 a.m.-8 p.m. Monday, May 29, San Antonio River Walk, 602 E. Commerce St., thesanantonioriverwalk.com.

New 200-acre park opens in far North San Antonio

By Michael Karlis

The Classen-Steubing Ranch Park will feature an inclusive playground in honor of a local three-year-old who drowned at a Stone Oak swim school in 2018.

Grease cast members will come to San Antonio in July for the Summer Lovin' Celebration

By Colin Houston

The T-Birds perform "Summer Nights" in the 1978 film.

Theatrical exhibition 'Big Little Stage' opens at the McNay Art Museum June 1

By Caroline Wolff

Paul Steinberg, Maquette for La Périchole, ca. 2013. Paper, board, metal, and digital photos. Collection of the McNay Art Museum, Gift of The Tobin Theatre Arts Fund, 2018.34. © Paul Steinberg

UTSA Asian Festival returns to downtown San Antonio this weekend

By Christianna Davies

Also in Arts

San Antonio author Shea Serrano brings comedy series based on his upbringing to Amazon Freevee

By Kiko Martinez

Primo follows the character Rafa (second from left) as he navigates high school and a complicated home life.

San Antonio Spurs see rush on season tickets after winning draft lottery

By Michael Karlis

Spurs Sports and Entertainment Chairman Peter J. Holt holds the No. 1 lottery pick for the 2023 NBA Draft on Tuesday in Chicago.
