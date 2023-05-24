Memorial Day with River Walk Artisan Show offers a leisurely way to celebrate the holiday weekend

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Visit San Antonio The booths will include various arts and crafts available for purchase.

Memorial Day weekend may present a San Antonians with a perfect excuse to leisurely stroll the River Walk and playing tourist in their own city.The weather isn't unbearably hot (yet), and the Memorial Day Artisan Show will bring more than 40 booths from San Antonio artisans to the downtown attraction.The booths will include pottery, jewelry, woodwork, paintings, textiles and other arts and crafts showing off the ingenuity and skill of the city's makers.