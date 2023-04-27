Mini-Mini Con returns to Wonderland of Americas on Saturday, April 29

click to enlarge
MiniStyle Events' free, family-friendly convention Mini-Mini Con is returning to the Wonderland of the Americas on Saturday, April 29. No ticket is required and parking is free.
Starting in 2014 with just 400 attendees, the event has grown to be the biggest free fan convention in Texas, with thousands estimated to attend this year. Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy. Mini-Mini Con will also feature the Cosplay Show, Wonderland Maid Café and a swap meet.
The convention is headlined by two guests: voice actors Jeremy Inman and Sarah Roach. Inman is known as the English dub voice actor of Android 16 from Dragon Ball Z
, as well as Captain Obi in Fire Force
, Magne in My Hero Academia
, JJ in Yuri on Ice!
, Taurus in Fairy Tail
and Magellan in One Piece
. He is also the voice over director for numerous Funimation/Crunchyroll dubbed series such as Trigun Stampede
and Golden Kamuy
. Roach is known for the English dub roles of Maki Oze in Fire Force
, Meryl Stryfe in Trigun Stampede
, Wicca in One Piece
, Airi Gotou in Higehiro
, and Lavian Winslet in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel
. Autographs are $40 and selfies are $30, or $60 for a combo.
Free, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, miniminicon.com.
