Vote daily now through 5/15 for the 2023 Best Of San Antonio®

Mini-Mini Con returns to Wonderland of Americas on Saturday, April 29

The free convention will feature events including the Cosplay Show, Wonderland Maid Café and a swap meet.

By on Thu, Apr 27, 2023 at 10:31 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy. - Courtesy Photo / Mini Mini Con
Courtesy Photo / Mini Mini Con
Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy.
MiniStyle Events' free, family-friendly convention Mini-Mini Con is returning to the Wonderland of the Americas on Saturday, April 29. No ticket is required and parking is free.

Starting in 2014 with just 400 attendees, the event has grown to be the biggest free fan convention in Texas, with thousands estimated to attend this year. Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy. Mini-Mini Con will also feature the Cosplay Show, Wonderland Maid Café and a swap meet.

The convention is headlined by two guests: voice actors Jeremy Inman and Sarah Roach. Inman is known as the English dub voice actor of Android 16 from Dragon Ball Z, as well as Captain Obi in Fire Force, Magne in My Hero Academia, JJ in Yuri on Ice!, Taurus in Fairy Tail and Magellan in One Piece. He is also the voice over director for numerous Funimation/Crunchyroll dubbed series such as Trigun Stampede and Golden Kamuy. Roach is known for the English dub roles of Maki Oze in Fire Force, Meryl Stryfe in Trigun Stampede, Wicca in One Piece, Airi Gotou in Higehiro, and Lavian Winslet in The Legend of Heroes: Trails of Cold Steel. Autographs are $40 and selfies are $30, or $60 for a combo.

Free, 11:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday, April 29, Wonderland of the Americas, 4522 Fredericksburg Road, miniminicon.com.

Coming soon: SA Current Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting San Antonio stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Comedian Chris Estrada comes to San Antonio's LOL Comedy Club for weekend of shows

By Brandon Rodriguez

Chris Estrada's clever, high-level comedy placed him among Time Out L.A.'s 2018 Top 10 Comedians to Watch and earned him a spot on Comedy Central's 2019 annual UP NEXT showcase.

Three ways to celebrate Independent Bookstore Day in San Antonio this Saturday

By Christianna Davies

San Antonio's independent bookstores will be hosting a variety of events on Saturday.

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

Fiesta San Antonio is back for 2023 — here are some highlights

By Christianna Davies

NIOSA festivities sprawl across 14 distinct areas, including Chinatown, Frontier Town, Mission Trails and the French Quarter.

Also in Arts

Friends, associates remember San Antonio painter Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz as a creative powerhouse

By Marco Aquino

Ángel Rodríguez-Díaz frequently gave himself a starring role in the portraits he painted.

In poll, NBA players say San Antonio's Gregg Popovich is the coach they'd most like to play for

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Coach Gregg Popovich will be inducted in the Basketball Hall of Fame this year as a member of the class of 2023.

San Antonio's Pearl complex unveils 2023 Fiesta mural by artist Martha-Martinez Flores

By Nina Rangel

The Pearl's Fiesta 2023 mural was created by Martha-Martinez Flores.

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month

By Dalia Gulca

Roman bust found at Goodwill to be repatriated from San Antonio to Germany next month
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2023 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us