Mini-Mini Con returns to Wonderland of Americas on Saturday, April 29

MiniStyle Events' free, family-friendly convention Mini-Mini Con is returning to the Wonderland of the Americas on Saturday, April 29. No ticket is required and parking is free.Starting in 2014 with just 400 attendees, the event has grown to be the biggest free fan convention in Texas, with thousands estimated to attend this year. Vendors, artists selling fan art, fan events, cosplay, gaming and more will be available for attendees to enjoy. Mini-Mini Con will also feature the Cosplay Show, Wonderland Maid Café and a swap meet.The convention is headlined by two guests: voice actors Jeremy Inman and Sarah Roach. Inman is known as the English dub voice actor of Android 16 from, as well as Captain Obi in, Magne in, JJ in, Taurus inand Magellan in. He is also the voice over director for numerous Funimation/Crunchyroll dubbed series such asand. Roach is known for the English dub roles of Maki Oze in, Meryl Stryfe in, Wicca in, Airi Gotou in, and Lavian Winslet in. Autographs are $40 and selfies are $30, or $60 for a combo.