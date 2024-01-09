EARLY BIRD TICKETS TO UNITED WE BRUNCH ARE ON SALE! BUY NOW.

MLK Jr. March and Celebration to bring thousands of marchers to San Antonio's East Side Jan. 15

The federal holiday and annual celebration falls on Martin Luther King Jr.'s birthday this year.

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 2:23 pm

click to enlarge The march route begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park. - Jaime Monzon
Jaime Monzon
The march route begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park.
San Antonio's annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration will return to the city's East Side for its 37th year.

Known as one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation and the largest MLK march in the country, the event has routinely drawn more than 300,000 participants in recent years.

The march will commence at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and end with an outdoor celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park that will include multicultural performances, food and merchandise vendors, health and wellness stations, a youth area and more.

The federal holiday and annual celebration falls on King's birthday this year. The slain Civil Rights leader and political philosopher would have been 95.

Free, 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 15, Martin Luther King Jr. Academy, 3501 Martin Luther King Drive, Pittman-Sullivan Park, 1101 Iowa St., sa.gov.

