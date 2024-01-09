MLK Jr. March and Celebration to bring thousands of marchers to San Antonio's East Side Jan. 15

click to enlarge Jaime Monzon The march route begins at the Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and ends at Pittman-Sullivan Park.

San Antonio's annual Martin Luther King Jr. March and Celebration will return to the city's East Side for its 37th year.Known as one of the largest MLK Day celebrations in the nation and the largest MLK march in the country, the event has routinely drawn more than 300,000 participants in recent years.The march will commence at 10 a.m. at Martin Luther King Jr. Academy and end with an outdoor celebration at Pittman-Sullivan Park that will include multicultural performances, food and merchandise vendors, health and wellness stations, a youth area and more.The federal holiday and annual celebration falls on King's birthday this year. The slain Civil Rights leader and political philosopher would have been 95.