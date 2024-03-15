Best of San Antonio® Readers' Choice Nomination round is now open.

Modern dance company Pilobolus brings Re-Creation tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center

Re:Creation combines innovative collaborative dance pieces with new renditions of works from the past.

By on Fri, Mar 15, 2024 at 8:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge From its inception, Pilobolus has centered on collective creativity, pulling from an array of genres to create modern dance experiences. - J. Mehling
J. Mehling
From its inception, Pilobolus has centered on collective creativity, pulling from an array of genres to create modern dance experiences.
Named after a genus of fungi known for the way it can throw its spores from distances up to 3 feet and its presence in herbivore dung (nicknames include "hat-throwers'' and "dung-cannons"), Pilobolus is an imaginative dance company founded at Dartmouth College in 1971.

From its inception, Pilobolus has centered on collective creativity, pulling from an array of genres to create modern dance experiences. The company's 2024-25 Re:Creation tour combines innovative collaborative dance pieces with new renditions of works from the past, featuring collaborations with Darlene Kascak of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, composer and Radiolab founder Jad Abumrad, choreographer Madison Olandt and multiple former Pilobolus members.

Folks can also catch a sensory-friendly performance, "Pilobolus is a Fungus," the same day at noon, an interactive show for younger audiences exploring the natural world that's narrated by Matt Kent.

$38.50-$68.50, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.

Subscribe to SA Current newsletters.

Follow us: Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter| Or sign up for our RSS Feed

KEEP SA CURRENT!

Since 1986, the SA Current has served as the free, independent voice of San Antonio, and we want to keep it that way.

Becoming an SA Current Supporter for as little as $5 a month allows us to continue offering readers access to our coverage of local news, food, nightlife, events, and culture with no paywalls.

Join today to keep San Antonio Current.

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Bud Light St. Patrick's River Parades & Celebration will paint the River Walk green this weekend

By Amber Esparza

There will be two chances to see the river parade on Saturday afternoon.

Majestic Theatre kicking off new Broadway in San Antonio series, including MJ, Moulin Rouge!

By Sanford Nowlin

Robert Petkoff performs as Harold Zidler on the North American tour of Moulin Rouge! The Musical.

Mandy Patinkin on life, TikTok fame and his show coming to San Antonio this weekend

By Kiko Martinez

Broadway's Mandy Patinkin has also appeared in movies and TV shows including The Princess Bride and Homeland.

San Antonio's Ghoulish Book Festival to fill this weekend with literary scares

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio-based publishers Lori Michelle and Max Booth III (left to right) run the Ghoulish Book Festival, now in its third year.

Gregg Popovich talks about his 5-year-old grandson's first technical foul

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio head coach Gregg Popovich holds the record for the fastest ejection from a game in league history, clocking in at 63 seconds.

San Antonio Museum of Art's 'Age of Armor' looks at design, functionality in time of knights

By Marco Aquino

These elaborate suits of armor, all originating from the 16th century, are on display at SAMA.

Public Theater of San Antonio rebrands as San Pedro Playhouse, announces new season

By Caroline Wolff

The San Pedro Playhouse's 2024-25 season includes Jersey Boys, Romeo and Juliet and more.

Balancing Act: San Antonio creative Analy Diego multitasks in style

By Bryan Rindfuss

Analy Diego captured by Fernando DeHaro amid her AnArte exhibition "Over the Rainbow."
More

March 6, 2024

View more issues

Chava Communications

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

[email protected]

[email protected]

(210) 332-5448

X Apple News Google News
© 2024 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us