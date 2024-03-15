Modern dance company Pilobolus brings Re-Creation tour to San Antonio's Tobin Center

click to enlarge
J. Mehling
Named after a genus of fungi known for the way it can throw its spores from distances up to 3 feet and its presence in herbivore dung (nicknames include "hat-throwers'' and "dung-cannons"), Pilobolus is an imaginative dance company founded at Dartmouth College in 1971.
From its inception, Pilobolus has centered on collective creativity, pulling from an array of genres to create modern dance experiences. The company's 2024-25 Re:Creation tour combines innovative collaborative dance pieces with new renditions of works from the past, featuring collaborations with Darlene Kascak of the Schaghticoke Tribal Nation, composer and Radiolab founder Jad Abumrad, choreographer Madison Olandt and multiple former Pilobolus members.
Folks can also catch a sensory-friendly performance, "Pilobolus is a Fungus," the same day at noon, an interactive show for younger audiences exploring the natural world that's narrated by Matt Kent.
$38.50-$68.50, 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, H-E-B Performance Hall, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, 100 Auditorium Circle, (210) 223-8624, tobincenter.org.
