Monster Jam's giant trucks will take over the Alamodome this weekend

Monsters from the legendary Grave Digger to the toothy El Toro Loco will do what they do best — racing, stunting and freestyling until a victor is crowned.

By on Tue, Jan 9, 2024 at 1:27 pm

click to enlarge The toothy El Toro Loco is among the event's featured trucks. - Courtesy Photo / Feld Motor Sports
Courtesy Photo / Feld Motor Sports
The toothy El Toro Loco is among the event's featured trucks.
It's that time of year again — the Christmas decorations are coming down, the worst of the winter doldrums are setting in and a small army of gargantuan trucks with tires big enough to have their own ZIP Codes are rumbling into the Alamodome for Monster Jam.

As the august and venerable New Yorker has raved, Monster Jam competitions are near-religious experiences that capture a "kind of American sublime" and "can be a forum for contemplating oblivion." If that's not your thing, that's cool too — the events also feature a bunch of massive trucks doing backflips and wheelies.

The bashing begins at the pre-show Pit Party (extra ticket required), where attendees can get up close and personal with these gas-guzzling behemoths. During the three-part competition itself, monsters from the legendary Grave Digger to the toothy El Toro Loco will do what they do best — racing, stunting and freestyling until a victor is crowned.

Finally, die-hard fans can check out the post-race meet and greet (extra ticket required once again), where devotees can meet the iconic drivers who rev the engines of their favorite leviathans.

$22 and up, 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 13, 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 14, Alamodome, 100 Montana St., (210) 207-3663, alamodome.com.

