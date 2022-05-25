Multimedia performance Nine debuts at the Carver Community Cultural Center Saturday

click to enlarge Courtesy of Carver Community Cultural Center Nine will be performed by Leah Glenn Dance Theatre.

Named for the "Little Rock Nine," the multimedia performance piecetells the story of nine Black youths that pioneered integration of public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas.Even when met with racist threats and language, the students braved crossing the color line.tells their story through modern dance, moving music and visual elements, all combined to celebrate the Little Rock Nine while encouraging reflection on national history and its impact on current education systems.The show is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund project co-commissioned by the Carver Community Cultural Center in partnership with Xavier University and NPN. It will be performed by Leah Glenn Dance Theatre.