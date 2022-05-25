Multimedia performance Nine debuts at the Carver Community Cultural Center Saturday

The show tells the story of the Little Rock Nine through modern dance, moving music and visual elements.

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 9:00 am

click to enlarge Nine will be performed by Leah Glenn Dance Theatre. - COURTESY OF CARVER COMMUNITY CULTURAL CENTER
Courtesy of Carver Community Cultural Center
Nine will be performed by Leah Glenn Dance Theatre.
Named for the "Little Rock Nine," the multimedia performance piece Nine tells the story of nine Black youths that pioneered integration of public schools in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Even when met with racist threats and language, the students braved crossing the color line.

Nine tells their story through modern dance, moving music and visual elements, all combined to celebrate the Little Rock Nine while encouraging reflection on national history and its impact on current education systems.

The show is a National Performance Network (NPN) Creation & Development Fund project co-commissioned by the Carver Community Cultural Center in partnership with Xavier University and NPN. It will be performed by Leah Glenn Dance Theatre.

$30, 8 p.m. Saturday, May 28, Carver Community Cultural Center, 226 N. Hackberry St., (210) 207-7211, thecarver.org.

