Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint

The stage production has all the humor and verve of the film that has captured millions of hearts around the world.

Wed, Aug 3, 2022

click to enlarge The musical version of the 2004 film pits new girl Cady Heron against queen bee Regina George and the Plastics. - Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
Courtesy of Majestic Theatre
The musical version of the 2004 film pits new girl Cady Heron against queen bee Regina George and the Plastics.
Based on the 2004 cult classic comedy film, Tony-nominated Broadway musical Mean Girls will take the stage in August for an eight-show run.

From the director of The Book of Mormon, this stage production has all the humor and verve of the film that has captured millions of hearts around the world, although now embellished with catchy tunes, stunning vocal performances and vibrant set design.

New girl Cady Heron devises a scheme to end the oppressive reign of queen bee Regina George and her proteges, known as the Plastics, in this tale of a twisted high school hellscape that's equal parts sharp, scandalous and — of course — so fetch!

$45-$167, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday Aug. 9-14, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

