Musical adaptation of Mean Girls posts up at San Antonio's Majestic Theatre for six-day stint

click to enlarge Courtesy of Majestic Theatre The musical version of the 2004 film pits new girl Cady Heron against queen bee Regina George and the Plastics.

Based on the 2004 cult classic comedy film, Tony-nominated Broadway musicalwill take the stage in August for an eight-show run.From the director of, this stage production has all the humor and verve of the film that has captured millions of hearts around the world, although now embellished with catchy tunes, stunning vocal performances and vibrant set design.New girl Cady Heron devises a scheme to end the oppressive reign of queen bee Regina George and her proteges, known as the Plastics, in this tale of a twisted high school hellscape that's equal parts sharp, scandalous and — of course — so fetch!