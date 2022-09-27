Musical adaptation of The Color Purple opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

Told through a resonant soundtrack brimming with jazz, gospel, ragtime and African musical influences, the soul-sparking story celebrates the magic that can happen when one crosses the line between surviving and living.

By on Tue, Sep 27, 2022 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge The musical is adapted dfrom the 1982 novel by Alice Walker. - Courtesy Photo / Woodlawn Theatre
Courtesy Photo / Woodlawn Theatre
The musical is adapted dfrom the 1982 novel by Alice Walker.
Adapted from the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the musical adaptation of The Color Purple (directed by Darcell Bios) spans 40 years in the life of Celie (Danica McKinney), a young African American woman who endures physical and emotional abuse at the hands of both her stepfather (Courtney Davis) and her husband, Mister (Edward Burkley).

Despite being held prisoner in her own home and struggling to forge an intimate connection with Mister, Celie finds semblances of hope in small things, including a passion project that turns into a successful small business and a budding romance with Mister's mistress, blues singer Shug Avery (Jessica Winston).

Told through a resonant soundtrack brimming with jazz, gospel, ragtime and African musical influences, the soul-sparking story celebrates the magic that can happen when one crosses the line between surviving and living.

The production's three-week stint will include an ASL Night Oct. 14.

$18-$32, 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday Sept. 30-Oct. 23, Woodlawn Theatre, 1920 Fredericksburg Road, (210) 267-8388, woodlawntheatre.org.

Get our top picks for the best events in San Antonio every Thursday morning. Sign up for our Events Newsletter.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Things to Do articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Arts Slideshows

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show

All the NSFW fun we saw at San Antonio's 2nd Annual Wild West Burlesque show
Bracken UMC Pumpkin Patch 20377 FM 2252, (830) 606-6717, facebook.com/BrackenUMCPumpkinPatch Bracken UMC's pumpkin patch is open daily throughout October, from 4-7 p.m. on Monday-Friday and 9 a.m.-7 p.m. on Saturday-Sunday. The church is also hosting a Fall Fest and Patch or Treat on October 22. Photo via Instagram / _royalchambers

25 corn mazes and pumpkin patches within driving distance of San Antonio
Confluence Park 310 W. Mitchell St., (210) 224-2694, sariverfound.org Confluence Park features winding riverside trails that are perfect for biking, walking and jogging. Along the riverbanks, you can find various works of art and educational plaques. It also has a sweet, Instagram-worthy pavilion. Photo via Instagram / theredatom

22 scenic San Antonio-area parks to visit for a breath of fresh air this fall
Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Everything we saw as San Antonio Spurs legend Manu Ginobili was inducted into the Hall of Fame

Trending

Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."

San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

The San Antonio Philharmonic has risen from the Symphony's ashes. What's next?

By Sanford Nowlin

San Antonio Philharmonic musicians help fans purchase tickets to the ensemble's inaugural season.

Also in Arts

Coach Gregg Popovich warns San Antonio Spurs fans not to plan on a championship season

By Michael Karlis

San Antonio Spurs Head Coach Greg Popovich didn't comment on whether this will be his final season in the league, but said that whoever comes after him will have an opportunity to bring the team "to the next level."

San Antonio River Authority giving away 100 native trees this Saturday

By Michael Karlis

The event will include educational workshops to learn more about the local river basin.

Artpace exhibition 'Our Step, Our Hope' showcases art from San Antonio's South Korean sister city

By Marco Aquino

Youngsung Hwang, Family Story.

San Antonio-native Justin Martindale lands Halloween-themed drag queen special on Hulu

By Michael Karlis

Martindale is best known for his stand-up comedy and being a former host on E!'s What the Fashion.
More

Digital Issue

September 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us