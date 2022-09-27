Musical adaptation of The Color Purple opens at San Antonio's Woodlawn Theatre Friday

click to enlarge Courtesy Photo / Woodlawn Theatre The musical is adapted dfrom the 1982 novel by Alice Walker.

Adapted from the 1982 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker, the musical adaptation of(directed by Darcell Bios) spans 40 years in the life of Celie (Danica McKinney), a young African American woman who endures physical and emotional abuse at the hands of both her stepfather (Courtney Davis) and her husband, Mister (Edward Burkley).Despite being held prisoner in her own home and struggling to forge an intimate connection with Mister, Celie finds semblances of hope in small things, including a passion project that turns into a successful small business and a budding romance with Mister's mistress, blues singer Shug Avery (Jessica Winston).Told through a resonant soundtrack brimming with jazz, gospel, ragtime and African musical influences, the soul-sparking story celebrates the magic that can happen when one crosses the line between surviving and living.The production's three-week stint will include an ASL Night Oct. 14.