Musical tribute to Aretha Franklin R.E.S.P.E.C.T. comes to San Antonio's Majestic Theatre

The show features a live band, a powerful vocal ensemble and a timeless tale of unyielding pursuit of passion, even in the face of terrifying uncertainty.

By on Thu, Jan 19, 2023 at 8:00 am

click to enlarge R.E.S.P.E.C.T. offers an intimate and energetic exploration of the lesser-known corners of Aretha Franklin's life. - Jeremy Daniel
Jeremy Daniel
R.E.S.P.E.C.T. offers an intimate and energetic exploration of the lesser-known corners of Aretha Franklin's life.
This production's single-night stand at the Majestic Theatre invites audiences to get to know the inspiring woman behind some of the 20th century's most influential R&B anthems.

Many are familiar with Aretha Franklin's vocals and lyrics, but R.E.S.P.E.C.T. offers an intimate and energetic exploration of the lesser-known corners of the powerful vocalist's life, including her humble church choir beginnings, the childhood loss of her mother and grappling with overnight stardom in the throes of an abusive marriage.

Set against the backdrop of Franklin's greatest hits, including "Natural Woman," "I Knew You Were Waiting For Me," "Chain of Fools" and the musical's title track, this raw and rousing tribute features a live band, a powerful vocal ensemble and a timeless tale of unyielding pursuit of passion, even in the face of terrifying uncertainty.

$35-$95, 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 21, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

