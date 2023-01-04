Musical version of the romantic comedy Pretty Woman is headed to the Majestic Theatre's stage

click to enlarge Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade The musical is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.

Based on the 1990 film of the same name,explores what happens when an encounter of chance turns into life-changing romance.When cold and calculating CEO Edward Lewis hires fiercely independent sex worker Vivian Ward, he's expecting nothing but a quick thrill. Instead, she leads him on a week full of intensive soul searching. Softened by Vivian's passion for the little things, Edward begins to reconsider his brutal business strategies, possibly at the expense of the empire he's built.Meanwhile, Vivian struggles to balance her free spirit with her desire to make a name for herself. The unlikely couple tests each other's limits in a fight to find out whether their love is real and if the sacrifices they've made will prove worthwhile.This production is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.