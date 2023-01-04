Musical version of the romantic comedy Pretty Woman is headed to the Majestic Theatre's stage

The touring production will be in San Antonio from Jan. 10-15.

By on Wed, Jan 4, 2023 at 8:30 am

click to enlarge The musical is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use. - Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
Matthew Murphy for MurphyMade
The musical is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.
Based on the 1990 film of the same name, Pretty Woman: The Musical explores what happens when an encounter of chance turns into life-changing romance.

When cold and calculating CEO Edward Lewis hires fiercely independent sex worker Vivian Ward, he's expecting nothing but a quick thrill. Instead, she leads him on a week full of intensive soul searching. Softened by Vivian's passion for the little things, Edward begins to reconsider his brutal business strategies, possibly at the expense of the empire he's built.

Meanwhile, Vivian struggles to balance her free spirit with her desire to make a name for herself. The unlikely couple tests each other's limits in a fight to find out whether their love is real and if the sacrifices they've made will prove worthwhile.

This production is recommended for ages 12 and up due to mature language, sexual content and brief drug use.

$45 and up, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Thursday, 8 p.m. Friday, 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 10-15, Majestic Theatre, 224 E. Houston St., (210) 226-3333, majesticempire.com.

Lasting Impressions: San Antonio's arts community weighs in on the highlights of 2022

By Bryan Rindfuss

Last Dance with Ann Richards: Best Texas Books of 2022

By Lise Olsen, The Texas Observer

San Antonio Spurs sell 50,000 tickets for Jan. 13 return to Alamodome, nearing NBA record

By Sanford Nowlin

Colorful new mural on San Antonio's West Side funded by Bad Bunny's Deja Tu Huella campaign

By Brandon Rodriguez

Sean Brady vs. Michel Pereira added to the UFC Fight Night card in San Antonio

By Brandon Rodriguez

