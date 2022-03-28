Nominate Your Local Favorites For Best Of San Antonio®

Musicians mark sixth month of San Antonio Symphony strike with weekend protests

The musicians and management are at an impasse over a plan to slash the size of the orchestra and make 26 members part-timers.

By on Mon, Mar 28, 2022 at 10:29 am

click to enlarge Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday. - COURTESY PHOTO / LEE HIPPOGRIFFS
Courtesy Photo / Lee Hippogriffs
Members of the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony and their supporters gather in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday.
As the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony's strike ground into its sixth month, members rallied in front of the Tobin Center on Saturday and silently picketed the home of the chairwoman of the orchestra's managing body the following day.

During speeches at the Tobin Center gathering, Democratic congressional candidates Greg Casar and Jessica Cisneros, Democratic Bexar County judge candidates Peter Sakai and Ina Minjarez, and city council members Terri Castillo and Jalen McKee-Rodriguez called for fair wages and benefits for the musicians. Former San Antonio Mayor Phil Hardberger also delivered a written message of support.

"Either our leadership must change their thinking or we must change our leadership," MOSAS Negotiating Committee Chair Mary Ellen Goree said during her address to the crowd. "San Antonio wants and deserves a full-sized, full-time, fully professional orchestra. San Antonio has the resources to support such an orchestra. But destruction is easy, restoration is difficult, and San Antonio teeters at this moment on the very brink of losing its orchestra."

In September, the orchestra's managing entity, the Symphony Society,  proposed slashing the 72-member, full-time orchestra to 42 members, reducing pay across the board and jettisoning four unfilled positions. The remaining 26 members would become part-timers without benefits.

Management said the organization's deep financial woes warrant the drastic action. However, the musicians argue that the Symphony Society should step up fundraising efforts rather than decimate the orchestra, which has already lost members amid the strike.

click to enlarge San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale on Sunday. - SANFORD NOWLIN
Sanford Nowlin
San Antonio Symphony musicians carry picket signs in front of the home of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale on Sunday.

Both the Symphony Society and MOSAS have remained at an impasse since the offer. Management ended the musicians’ healthcare benefits effective November 1, a move the union described as retaliatory and personal.

A new meeting is being scheduled in federal mediation, according to a statement from Symphony Society.

Sunday's afternoon silent protest in front of Symphony Society Chair Kathleen Weir Vale's Monte Vista home was a more subdued affair with roughly a dozen musicians picketing silently on the sidewalk.

Stay on top of San Antonio news and views. Sign up for our Weekly Headlines Newsletter.
Scroll to read more Arts Stories & Interviews articles
Join the San Antonio Current Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join SA Current Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Arts Slideshows

Oldest Downtown Tourist Attraction: The Alamo 300 Alamo Plaza San Antonio has no shortage of downtown attractions that lure tourists, but the Alamo’s 1718 vintage makes it the oldest. A small band of Texian soldiers held out in the mission before they were wiped out by the Mexican army in one of the defining fights in Texas’ struggle for independence. Photo courtesy of UTSA Libraries Digital Collections

The oldest things in San Antonio
Jennifer Hoskins, Chaz Ingraham*, John Berring, Isidro Medina III*, Jillian Sainz.

Here's a first look at The Public Theater of San Antonio's 35MM: A Musical Exhibition
All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River

All the fun-loving folks we saw celebrating St. Patrick's Day on the San Antonio River Saturday
Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Everything we saw as Drag Race alum Manila Luzon wowed San Antonio's Bonham Exchange

Trending

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

By Kiko Martinez

Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

By Marco Aquino

German Return: Exhibits at Blue Star Contemporary highlight artists from its Berlin Residency program

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Texas author Joe R. Lansdale discusses the evil inside us all

By Max Booth III

Joe R. Lansdale's latest novel is another entry in his Hap and Leonard series.

Also in Arts

The Grizzlies' Morant will present major obstacle for San Antonio Spurs in Wednesday's game

By M. Solis

The Spurs face the Memphis Grizzlies at home on Wednesday.

Fiesta San Antonio begins with a bang this weekend — here are some highlights

By Kiko Martinez

Fiesta runs from Mar. 31-Apr. 10 this year.

Nat Geo Live lecture series explores role of women in ancient Egypt at the Tobin Center Sunday

By Dana Nichols

Speaker Kara Cooney is professor of Egyptian Art and Architecture at UCLA.

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday

By Mike McMahan

San Antonio's Pastie Pops bring Viva La Tease to the Bonham Exchange Saturday
More

Digital Issue

March 9, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

San Antonio Current

915 Dallas Street

San Antonio, Texas 78215

(210) 332-5448

Apple News Google News
© 2022 San Antonio Current
Powered By Foundation
Support Us