Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony receive $100,000 grant, will perform 3 more concerts

The striking musicians will return to First Baptist Church for performances in April, May and June.

By on Mon, Apr 4, 2022 at 11:37 am

click to enlarge The Musicians of the San Antonio symphony rehearse for a March performance at First Baptist Church. - INSTAGRAM / MUSICIANSOFTHESASYMPHONY
Instagram / musiciansofthesasymphony
The Musicians of the San Antonio symphony rehearse for a March performance at First Baptist Church.
The San Antonio Symphony League has given a $100,000 grant to the Musicians of the San Antonio Symphony (MOSAS) to fund the production of concerts and assist the striking musicians.

At the end of March, the Symphony musicians' strike entered its sixth month. While the San Antonio Symphony's planned concerts for its 2021-2022 season have been canceled one after another, the striking performers reunited onstage last month for a concert at the First Baptist Church of San Antonio.

The Symphony League's grant, which was donated to the recently founded 501c3 non-profit the MOSAS Performance Fund, will help pay for three MOSAS performances. Those will take place at the First Baptist Church Church of San Antonio in April, May and June.

Founded in 1950, the San Antonio Symphony League provides volunteer service and financial support to the San Antonio Symphony, its musicians and its educational outreach.

“The San Antonio Symphony League is committed to supporting symphonic music in San Antonio,” Vickie Kinder, president of the San Antonio Symphony League, said in a statement. “These concerts are consistent with our mission statement and will provide inspiring music for our entire community.”

Following the organization's debut performance in March, MOSAS will return to First Baptist Church for three concerts scheduled for April 21-22, May 12-13 and June 2-3. The performances will feature two former San Antonio Symphony music directors, Sebastian Lang Lessing and Christopher Wilkins, as well as Stefan Sanders, who has conducted the Symphony's Young People Concerts.

General admission tickets are $20, and can be purchased at the MOSAS Performance Fund website.

In addition to these concerts, MOSAS will perform two free Family Concerts at First Baptist Church on April 23 and June 4 at 10 a.m.  The abbreviated, kid-friendly performances will have no intermission.

"The musicians are grateful for the League's generous support and look forward to performing these concerts and highlighting the San Antonio Symphony League's ongoing support of Young People's Concerts," MOSAS Performance Fund President Brian Petkovich said in a statement.

